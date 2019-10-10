Karlie Redd Goes Braless & Shows Underboob In White Outfit

Karlie Redd previously showed off her flirty side in black lingerie, but her newest Instagram update is all about her outfit. She posted the photo earlier today, and it showed her rocking an all-white look.

The ensemble included a long-sleeved and cropped jacket. The sleeves flared out on the wrists. Karlie only buttoned it at the top, which meant that her underboob was left exposed. This is because she opted to go without a bra and a shirt. She wore a matching, white mini skirt that hugged her curves and rested high on her hips.

Redd posed while standing up with her legs apart, as she placed her right hand on her hip. She looked into the distance to her left, while sporting heavy eyeshadow. She wore her hair down in curls with a middle part, while her blond highlights popped.

Karlie completed her look with a pair of see-through heels. Her accessories included rings and a short necklace.

The update has been liked over 22,000 times, and fans had plenty to say about the photo.

“Karliiiie! Gurl! Gurl you be killin’ em! You be killin’em! You are so beautiful,” said a fan.

“Your fashion abilities show light to others through the ups and downs,” said another fan.

Others referred to Redd’s captions.

“Me and you both keep healing yourself and learn to be patient with yourself don’t beat yourself up,” encouraged a follower.

“Is the best feeling in the world when you take the time out to #APOLOGIZE to yourself,” said another follower.

“@iamkarliereddwow u r simply amazing!! Hey I been on myself lately for the same thing!!” said a fan.

In addition, Karlie shared another post yesterday that was comprised of two selfies. The first photo showed her giving a small pout, as she rocked glossy lipstick. She wore a white t-shirt with a large graphic in the front.

The second photo showed Redd with her eyes closed, which meant that fans got a good look at her makeup. Her eyeshadow was metallic gold, and she wore mascara on her long lashes.

The selfies appeared to be taken on the same day as the photo of herself wearing the all-white ensemble. Karlie also styled herself similarly for a different series of images where she wore a nude dress.

These photos showed Redd in a skintight dress that reached down to her ankles. It featured a slit on the side, and hugged all of her curves. The dress also had a large cut-out on the side.

Fans can hope for more pictures from the photoshoot in the coming days.