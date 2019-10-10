Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin Have Started A Surprising Fashion Trend

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are bringing back bucket hats.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Full House star Lori Loughlin are currently wrapped up in of the biggest scandals of the year, dubbed operation varsity blues by law enforcement. While each star’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal is a bit different, they do have one thing in common. Both disgraced actresses have been sporting similar attire since the news of the scandal first broke. They both appear to be fans of large hats, particularly bucket hats and wide brimmed sun hats. In fact, it appears that just about every time the stars are pictured out and about in public, they have a hat on, according to Vanity Fair.

Considering the fact that there’s been such intense media scrutiny of both Loughlin and Huffman, they’ve hardly been able to go anywhere without getting recognized and swarmed by cameras. Thus, they seem to be dressing in such a way that they hope may attract less attention. It seems that oversized hats and sunglasses have now become a sort of fashion statement for both of them in recent months.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected so she would get a better score on the exam. All the while, her daughter had no knowledge of her mother’s criminal activities. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail and will head to prison on October 20. She was also sentenced to a year of probation, community service and a $30,000 fine.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman’s husband William Macy has expressed concern for her in wake of the sentencing.

The lead prosecutor in the college admissions scandal is speaking out in a surprisingly candid interview. He shared his thoughts on Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and added that he believes the problem is widespread. pic.twitter.com/pb9Y5QI9EB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2019

“He has seen firsthand how difficult this experience has been on her. He’s been extremely supportive and very protective of her all along the way,” an inside source said.

Macy “continues to worry about her well-being,” the source went on.

Huffman was deemed one of the lesser offenders involved with this vast cheating scandal but has experienced intense media scrutiny due to her fame. She took a much different route than Loughlin did after being accused of criminal activity. While Huffman immediately showed remorse, Louglin has decided to fight the charges.

Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly attempted to falsely present the girls as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport. If convicted, they could potentially be facing major time behind bars.