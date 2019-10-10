LeaAnn Rimes Goes Completely See-Through In An Outdoor Bathtub On Instagram

LeAnn Rimes has delivered a pretty unusual Instagram update. The country singer has mostly been filling her social media with stage snaps and videos, although today has seen the famous blonde post a distinctly different image. LeAnn updated her Instagram earlier today, with the photo appearing to channel the platform’s love of throwbacks.

The photo showed LeAnn standing outdoors and in full sunlight. The star was seen striking somewhat of a goddess pose as she stood in a pretty awesome setting: yes, LeAnn was standing in an outdoor bathtub. The singer appeared in front of a wooden deck with a chair, plus desert hills in the background. Eyes were likely on the beauty taking up the foreground, though. LeAnn was rocking a silvery-colored dress with a sheer finish – while the snap was a tasteful one, it wasn’t hiding much. LeAnn’s toned limbs were visible through the fabrics, with fans likely wondering whether the blonde was wearing anything underneath.

LeAnn posed for her photo with her head thrown slightly back, plus both arms raised towards her head. As to the star’s face, this seemed to be an indicator that the photo wasn’t too old – this wasn’t a major throwback from the ’90s or ‘2000s.

LeAnn does seem to come as one of those music faces that doesn’t fade. The 37-year-old had a major hit back in the day with “Can’t Fight The Moonlight,” although her career has continued since. LeAnn spoke to The Aspen Times back in August, with the feature seeing the singer reflect on her career in the industry.

“The LeAnn Rimes that’s done all the things I’ve done, it’s fantastic, but there’s this other side that’s just LeAnn, this songwriter that’s just developing. And I think this next record will be the first thing that is what I feel like arriving in my skin, speaking volumes to who I am,” Leann said.

The singer also spoke of going bluegrass with her “Something’s Gotta Give” track, with LeAnn appearing to have found the stripped-down sound powerful.

“It’s really intimate. I love having that with an audience. I think people really have a moment of getting to know me and hopefully it’s a great show of fantastic music,” she added.

LeAnn made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for rocking a stunning black dress this summer. Then again, a quick look through LeAnn’s Instagram shows plenty of stunning looks to be the norm. Fans wishing to see more of the singer’s style and music should follow her Instagram.