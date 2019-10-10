Swimsuit-Clad Emily Ratajkowski Crouches Down Next To Her Dog & Instagram Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski has been heating up Instagram with her scorching bikini photoshoots as of late. While summer may be over, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur is still busily promoting her sexy swimsuits in a bid to spice up the new season with her steamy designs. Per usual, her tantalizing pics have kept fans glued to their screens, as followers were more than excited to see the gorgeous supermodel dazzle in an array of bold and ultra-revealing bathing suits. And, also as customary, the Sports Illustrated babe did not disappoint — the 28-year-old stunner has been dropping one sizzling update after another, taking Instagram by storm with her jaw-dropping swimsuit photos.

Her latest Instagram post was no exception and saw the London-born beauty slip into a chic bathing suit from her newest Inamorata SWIM collection. Shared with fans via her official Instagram account on Thursday afternoon, the new pic showed Emily rocking a neon-green leopard-print swimsuit that beautifully complemented her glowing tan. However, today’s photo share was not the usual bathing suit snap. In a bid to shake things up, Emily treated fans to gorgeous behind-the-scenes views from one of her recent Inamorata photoshoots and earned some viral attention in the process.

In the space of five hours, the photo racked up more than 425,000 likes and counting, in addition to 940 comments, proving that this Sports Illustrated hottie doesn’t need to step up her seduction game in order to reel in the engagement. As it turns out, all she needs to do is show up and be herself for fans to instantly blow up the comments section with gushing messages.

In the new photo, Emily is seen crouching down to the floor with her phone in hand. Snapped during a break from shooting, the model is staring into the screen as she grasps the red-cased phone with both hands. Emily doesn’t seem to be aware that she is being photographed. In fact, the focus of the picture is not on her sensational bikini body, but rather on her candid beauty — and her adorable canine companion.

As fans who follow Emily on Instagram know all too well, the smoldering brunette has developed a penchant for bringing her puppy along on her photoshoots. Emily’s lovable German shepherd, Colombo, often tags along on her shoots as the two have become virtually inseparable since she adopted the pup back in May. As he often does when Emily is busy filming her promotional material for Inamorata Woman, Colombo accompanied the proud fur-baby mommy to work and ended up being featured in the behind-the-scenes snap alongside Emily.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the sizzling brunette put on a very provocative display in the fashionable swimwear. Although she wasn’t officially “on the clock,” Emily still did a fabulous job of selling the leopard-print swimsuit, teasing her famous cleavage and voluptuous, curvy hips in the revealing pool item. While fans certainly noticed her fierce physique, Colombo inadvertently stole the show, judging by the flurry of compliments that started piling up as soon as the photo went live. Followers couldn’t help noticing that the gorgeous pup is all grown-up now and more adorable than ever and immediately took to the comments section to shower the good boy with praise.

“How is it possible for Colombo to keep getting cuter?!?!” one person wrote under Emily’s eye-catching snap.

“Cuties,” penned another, showing their appreciation for the shot with a raised-hands emoji.

“Awwww the babyyyy,” commented a third Instagram user, adding a dog-face emoji to their post.

“Cute,” read a fourth message, trailed by dog-face, heart, and rose emoji.

“Super cute,” a fifth fan remarked, upping the ante and ending their post with two heart-eyes emoji.

While Colombo has certainly become a fan-favorite — the pup has amassed his fair share of admirers, who have loved watching him grow from one photo share to another — compliments were offered for Emily’s stunning beauty as well.

“Looking gorgeous babe,” remarked one person, who also added a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman Emily,” declared another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily’s sweltering swimsuit photoshoot came out last week. At the time, the ravishing Vogue model showed off the green animal-print one-piece in a very racy video posted to the Inamorata Woman Instagram page.