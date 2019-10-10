Recent Paparazzi Photo Of Felicity Huffman Starts Online Controversy

Some think a recent photo of Felicity Huffman shows the star breaking the law again.

In just a couple of weeks, former Desperate Housewives Star Felicity Huffman will be heading off to prison to serve her 14 day sentence. Huffman pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal and was sentenced to a year of probation, community service, and a $30,000 fine in addition to prison time. Recently, the paparazzi snapped a photo of the star that started an online controversy. The photo shows Huffman and a friend walking a dog in a no pets allowed area, according to Page Six.

In the photo, Huffman is pictured walking alongside a friend who is holding a dog’s leash. The two women and the dog are walking right in front of a large sign that reads ‘Hollywood Reservoir Reminders.’ The very first item on the list is ‘no pets allowed’. Some people online pointed out that it seemed bold of Huffman to get so close to breaking the law again when she’s already in major legal trouble. Others came to the star’s defense, pointing out that she’s not even the one holding the leash and she already been through a lot.

“Willing to bet the sign says no dogs allowed on the other side of the fence, but people gotta hate,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Huffman clearly didn’t want to be recognized on the walk, wearing a wide brimmed sunhat and sunglasses to hide her face. Her outfit was quite casual, completed with a white jacket, black leggings, and tennis shoes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected. She had hoped that if her daughter received a better score on the exam, she would have a better chance at getting into the college of her dreams. As soon as Huffman’s crime was discovered, she accepted responsibility for her actions, showing remorse both publicly and privately.

The lead prosecutor in the college admissions scandal is speaking out in a surprisingly candid interview. He shared his thoughts on Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and added that he believes the problem is widespread. pic.twitter.com/pb9Y5QI9EB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2019

Loading...

It is likely because of Huffman’s remorse that she received such a light prison sentence. Amy Povah, a former inmate at the prison Huffman will be headed off too, recently described what the star can expect from her living situation.