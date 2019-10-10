WWE News: AEW Star Says Big Cass Threatened To ‘Kill’ Him

Back in September, The Inquisitr reported that Big Cass was involved in a violent altercation with All Elite Wrestling’s Joey Janela at an independent show.

The incident supposedly arose because Janela had a brawl with Enzo Amore — Cass’ tag team partner and friend — at a concert earlier this year. In the end, the police reportedly had to step in and escort Cass out of the building.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Janela recently appeared on Being the Elite and recounted the details of the incident to Matt and Nick Jackson. According to the AEW star, Cass chased him around the locker room while shouting violent threats.

“I go outside for a smoke and said hi. Then he corners me. He smacked me in the head. I was like…WTF is going on here? Then, he starts chasing me saying, “Joey…I’m coming to kill you.” Orange Cassidy is there and he’s like, “What the hell is going on?…” The dude starts chasing me around the locker room. It looks like an episode of Tom and Jerry as Big Cass is chasing me around the locker room, saying “I’m going to shoot you, I’m going to kill you.”

Since the event, Cass has stated that he intends on getting professional help. The former WWE superstar’s personal issues have been well documented since he parted ways with the company, as he’s revealed that he’s struggled with mental health and addiction issues.

The incident involving with Janela unfortunately came about during an upward period for Cass. As reported by Wrestling Inc., he was talking to WWE back in September and he appeared to be optimistic about returning to the company.

There were also rumors of Cass and Enzo rejoining WWE prior to NXT‘s debut on the USA Network. The team are one of the most popular duos to ever emerge from the black and gold brand, and with a mainstream network now hosting the show, WWE has been keen to load the roster with more fan-favorites.

Triple H quickly shot down those rumors, however, by revealing that WWE had no interest in bringing Amore back to the company. He even accused the former Cruiserweight Champion of starting the rumor, but he didn’t officially close the door on a return for Cass.

It remains to be seen if WWE will give Cass a second chance. The company has been known to bring back former superstars in the past, but if he can’t keep his name out of the headlines for the wrong reasons, he likely won’t be one of its redemption stories.