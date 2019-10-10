Historic Nightclub Flies Giant Donald Trump Baby Balloon Across From His Minneapolis Rally

A famous nightclub across from the stadium where Donald Trump is holding his rally in Minneapolis is letting the president know what they think about his visit. According to The Hill, the First Avenue nightclub inflated a giant balloon that depicts the president as an orange baby in a diaper.

As the president heads into the city, he and his supporters will be greeted by the orange inflatable, which was put in place just hours before the rally was scheduled to start.

The CEO of the nightclub was careful to explain that this wasn’t a partisan attack. Instead, the statement is directed at Trump’s specific policies. First Avenue has allowed people to use its venue “to give candidates on both sides a platform, including those with whom we don’t agree, but the actions and policies of this administration are in direct conflict to First Avenue’s core values.”

On top of that, the venue, which was made famous after appearing in Prince’s 1984 film Purple Rain, plans to donate all of the money it takes in during the increased traffic from the rally to Planned Parenthood North Central States. It will also host two concerts at the same time as the rally.

It’s not only the nightclub, but the city itself has been battling with the president. The president, along with his campaign, went after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after the campaign complained that the city reportedly charged it $530,000 for security fees for the rally.

“Under ordinary circumstances, it would be an honor to welcome a sitting President of the United States to Minneapolis… [However,] since taking office President Trump’s actions have been reprehensible and his rhetoric has made it clear that he does not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities,” Frey said.

As a result of the argument, Frey said that he had been targeted by people with anti-Semitic threats after battling with Trump.

ACTUAL view across the street from Target Center today: pic.twitter.com/P6QX0Q9yQk — Justin Courtney Pierre (@jcpmcs) October 10, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Minneapolis police officers were asked not to attend the Trump rally while wearing their uniforms – unless they’re on duty. Instead, many officers planned to show up to the event wearing red shirts that read “Cops For Trump” in order to show their solidarity.

The policy was reportedly put in place to prevent officers from being associated with any one particular political leaning while on duty, but Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, feels the move is meant to harm Trump.