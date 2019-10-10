Gwen Stefani Stuns In Floral Dress During Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani is returning to Las Vegas this weekend to continue her “Just A Girl” residency and has shared a snap of herself on stage from a previous show.

The “Early Winter” hitmaker posted a photo of herself wearing a beautiful white dress with roses all over it. The sleeveless garment appears to cover her legs and shows off her bare chest. In the shot, she is performing and pointing her finger, while singing one of her hits.

The blond beauty is wearing her hair up in a ponytail while sporting her signature red lip.

In her caption, she states that she’s excited to return to Sin City.

In the space of a day, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Just a beautiful creature inside and out,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful Gwen Stefani. My god,” another shared.

“Blake is the luckiest human ever,” a third mentioned.

“Love that dress!” a fourth fan remarked.

“I wanna go and see your show sooooo bad!” a fifth follower commented.

Gwen’s residency started in June 2018 and has enjoyed four legs so far. All performances take place at the Zappos Theater.

The final shows will happen next year in February and May.

The set list consists of her songs from when she was the lead singer of No Doubt, a solo artist as well as some familiar covers, per Setlist.fm.

Stefani rose to fame in the ’90s band No Doubt and name the residency after their hit, “Just A Girl.” Their breakout album, Tragic Kingdom, sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified diamond, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

24 years ago today, the record was released.

Loading...

Since the group, Gwen embarked on a solo career and released four studio albums to date: Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Over the years, Stefani has been considered a style icon for her bold style. At the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, she will be honored with the Fashion Icon award.

On her 50th birthday, The Inquisitr narrowed down her 10 best fashion looks that she posted on her Instagram account.

She is currently a judge on the 17th season of The Voice alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. It was announced this week that the “Wind It Up” songstress will be replaced by Nick Jonas for the next season.

To stay up to date with Gwen, follow her Instagram account.