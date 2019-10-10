‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Looks Beautiful In Nike Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Another day, another stunning look for Sports Illustrated bombshell Kate Bock.

Over the past few month, Bock has appeared to be incredibly busy, jet-setting across the world for work and play. While her work has taken her to Australia and New York, she has also gone on a few trips with her boyfriend, NBA star Kevin Love as well. Luckily for fans, she has been documenting her trips on social media so fans almost feel as though they are tagging along.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared on her page, Bock explains to fans that she’s jetting off to the West Coast for her best friends’ wedding. In the shot, the model tags herself at the Cleveland airport. She looks casual in the image while sitting on a bench and looking off into the distance. The blond bombshell wears her long locks up in a high bun and appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup while she covers the majority of her face with a big pair of black sunglasses.

The model rocks a small navy Nike crop top for the look as well as a pair of tiny daisy dukes. She crosses her leg in the shot and looks totally casual for the photo op. In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned Bock a ton of attention from her fans with over 8,000 likes and over 60 comments. Some fans commented on the shot to let Bock know that she looks gorgeous while countless others chimed in to wish her well in her travels.

“Have a beautiful day,” one fan commented with a kissy face emoji.

“The coolest model in the world!,” another social media user wrote.

“You are such a beautiful woman Kate,” one more chimed in.

A few weeks back, The Inquisitr shared that Kate’s travels landed her in Monte Carlo. In one of the photos that was shared on her page, the model leaned her back against fellow model and friend Jasmine Sanders while clad in a sexy ensemble. Bock left little to the imagination in the stunning shot while she showed off her long and lean stems in an incredibly short long-sleeved dress. The stunner looked into the camera and wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels and a face full of makeup.

Fans can keep up with Kate by giving her a follow on Instagram.