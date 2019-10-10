Donald Trump Will Likely Win Reelection In 2020, Says Mitt Romney

Despite the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment probe it sparked, Donald Trump still has the support of many Republicans. While former Republican presidential nominee and current Utah Senator Mitt Romney has been openly critical of Trump, Breitbart reports that he recently revealed that he believes Trump will win reelection in 2020 regardless.

“There is no circumstance I can conceive of, where I would run for national office,” he said, adding that Trump will likely be the GOP nominee and win reelection.

Romney made the comments during a roundtable discussion on anti-vaping policy at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following Trump’s calls to Ukraine and China to investigate potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, Romney didn’t mince his words. He said that he believes the calls were politically motivated and called the move “brazen and unprecedented.” Previously, Romney suggested that if Trump pressured Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden — which it was later revealed he did — it would be “troubling to the extreme.”

During a talk with reporters in Utah, Romney addressed the criticism that Trump threw in his direction following his condemnation of the president’s recent actions, The Hill reports.

“First of all, I don’t follow the president on Twitter so I don’t see all of his tweets. But secondly, you know, in my business, if you got concerned about criticism, you’d be in the wrong business. So I just don’t worry about those things.”

The impeachment inquiry into Trump is in its early stages and House Democrats hope to determine if the president was using military aid as leverage to push Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

President Trump is lashing out on Twitter after GOP senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins condemned him for suggesting China should get involved in investigating his political opponent Joe Biden. @KellyO has more. pic.twitter.com/07nBwWSNKL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2019

Loading...

In recent news, The Inquisitr reported that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Ukraine associates of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were arrested for campaign finance violations. Per The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the pair are reportedly “hidden actors” in the Ukraine scandal and tools for Trump and Giuliani’s alleged attempt to pressure Zelensky.

The two men, who seemingly came out of nowhere last year as major Republican donors, are reportedly tied to many influential White House figures and associates.

“The men appear to enjoy a measure of access to influential figures,” the OCCRP report reads. “They’ve dined with Trump, had a “power breakfast” with his son Donald Jr., met with U.S. congressmen, and mixed with Republican elites.”

The pair donated to various Republican figures and organizations, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the America First Action SuperPac, which promotes Trump’s reelection in 2020.