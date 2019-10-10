‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Drops Instagram Bombshell: ‘I’m Going To Jail’

Kailyn Lowry has delivered a bombshell on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 star took to the platform earlier today – and it wasn’t a cute photo with the kids. Kailyn posted a photo of herself with a major announcement, and it looks like her fans don’t know what to make of it.

Anyone watching the MTV series will know that facing possible jail time is something that Kailyn has been open about. This summer saw Kail reveal taking her son on vacation to Hawaii came with some nasty legal complications: in short, Kailyn’s decision to get tied up in the details of her custody agreements meant that she could face time behind bars.

Kailyn’s photo seemed to show her from the show’s set. A simple caption announced that Kailyn was headed to jail, with fans encouraged to hit up the link in the star’s bio. Fans clicking it found an article all about Kailyn having opened up on the ordeal, although the OK! report didn’t seem to confirm that Kailyn would actually be heading to a correctional facility.

Kailyn has been responding to comments, though. One fan seemed to slam Kailyn.

“Maybe stop having kids with different men, then you won’t have to deal with 3 separate custody arrangements at once.”

Kailyn fired right back.

“My custody agreements are identical by the way. But custody agreements are in place in case you can’t agree otherwise. Chris and Javi both had no issues with me taking the holiday for Hawaii. I also offered no Christmas or another holiday to make up for it. So please know the facts before you comment.”

Questions did come in over whether Kailyn was actually going to jail, with one fan asking if the whole thing was a joke.

“That holiday fell on my week,” Kailyn said, before stating that she appeared to have been misinformed over the custody situation.

Loading...

Jail headlines have definitely been made from the MTV franchise’s faces this year. Ryan Edwards has spent time behind bars, although the girls seem much more stable than they used to be. Then again, Amber Portwood has gotten fans talking with her arrest this year. As to Ryan, it looks like fans thought he was high during the reunion episode earlier this year.

Kailyn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. The star has been filmed raising her sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux for a decade, although her relationships have proven just as much of a talking point: Kailyn’s three boys are fathered by different men.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.