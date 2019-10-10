Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor And Nikki Plan The Future

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 11, bring significant concerns for Elena about Amanda as Devon falls further down the rabbit hole of finding out more about the lawyer who looks just like Hilary. Plus, Victor and Nikki make plans for their future.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has concerns about Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s no secret that Amanda looks just like Hilary, and Devon (Bryton James) is intent on figuring out the situation for himself instead of hiring somebody to do it for him. Although the statute of limitations for contesting Katherine Chancellor’s will has run out, Devon still wants to ensure Katherine’s exact wishes were carried out. Elena urges her boyfriend to stop looking for information about Amanda and the rest of the situation, but Devon will not do that. He’s concerned since Amanda has absolutely no online presence, which is bizarre at minimum.

As she’s done late, Elena turns to Nate (Sean Dominic) for support, and he does his best to keep her calm. Elena feels that Devon is obsessed with Amanda because of her resemblance to Hilary, but Nate reassures her that Devon just wants the truth about things to come out. The Inquisitr previously reported that Nate gets to know Amanda better, and that could cause problems for him with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) enter into a pact. While Victor isn’t thrilled to retire, Nikki couldn’t be happier. She and Victor promise each other that they will spend their golden years beside each other. Sure, Victor feels that Newman Enterprises is his life, but Nikki reassures her husband that there is life after work, and she is glad that he didn’t leave the company feet first like Victor always felt he would.

Both Nikki and Victor can see that Victor choosing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to run the company is a much better choice than Victor’s recent plan to have Adam (Mark Grossman) head up the family business. Plus, the whole thing makes Victoria incredibly happy, which cannot help but please both Victor and Nikki.

One thing Victor isn’t so sure about is taking up a hobby like golfing now that his days are free for whatever he wants to do. The freedom is something that Victor will have to work on as he adjusts to his retirement and life without the high powered deals he’s used to making at Newman Enterprises.