Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Poses On An ATV In A Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes

Part of the reason behind fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez’s success is that she likes to have fun — her mantra is “work hard, play hard,” and is sure to showcase both in her social media.

Her most recent Instagram update, however, is decidedly in the “play” category, as the photo shows her posing on an ATV while on holiday in Mexico. Moreover, the brunette beauty wore nothing but a bikini top and daisy dukes, and fans were going wild.

The Miami native mentioned in her caption that she would be sure to keep her followers updated through her Instagram Stories with guac-heavy meals, tequila toasts, and the like. Sharing little aspects of her life is part of the reason she has become such a social media star, with nearly two million followers.

The other reason, of course, is her killer body and fitness videos, which display a number of different exercise followers can try for themselves.

Ainsley’s hard work has certainly paid off, as her body looks incredible. In the shot, she shows off her toned abs thanks to the revealing nature of the bikini and denim cut-off combo. The bikini top is a classic triangle shape, with strings forming a halter neckline, as well as tying around the back. It is an olive green-grey color that emphasizes her beautiful golden tan.

Her daisy dukes are high-waisted, showing off her fantastic hourglass shape. She wore flip-flops and a helmet for the ride. It appears to have been quite a wild one, as mud is caked onto the blue ATV.

In the first shot of the two-picture update, Ainsley stands on the vehicle, cocking her head to the side in her massive helmet. In the second, she gives the camera a peace sign.

Within hours, the photo earned over 21,000 likes and more than 450 comments.

“Get it gurl,” wrote one fan, with several fire emoji to convey Ainsley’s hotness.

Ainsley seemed to appreciate the motivation, as she replied to the comment.

“Hey girl hey!” she answered, with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking incredible,” gushed another fan.

“Another adventure… I love your drive,” added a third, with a thumbs up emoji.

Ainsley certainly does exhibit drive, often through her grueling workout videos, like the example below where she does a variety of exercises in a teeny yellow bikini.

She also wowed fans in her another recent upload, in which she wore a purple sports bra and black yoga shorts while doing a number of lunges-centric moves, as covered by The Inquisitr.