Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister, Brandi, Heats Up Instagram In Plunging Black Crop Top & Tight Pants

Miley Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, delighted her fans on Thursday with a brand new snapshot. In the pic, Brandi looks absolutely gorgeous as she wears and all-black ensemble and declares that even sporty girls can rock a blazer.

Brandi’s outfit consisted of a black crop top with a plunging neckline, which showcased the podcast host’s ample cleavage and toned tummy. She also rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted black pants that clung to her curvy hips and long, lean legs in addition to her matching blazer.

Cyrus’ long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she also donned a natural makeup look. Brandi’s glam style included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and bright eyes. She also sported a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips as she posed next to a brick building with a sexy stare on her face.

Of course, Brandi’s over 1.1 million followers loved the stunning photo, which earned nearly 5,000 likes in the first 2 hours after it was posted.

“How are you real???” one of Brandi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Someone grab a glass of water cause this girl smokin’,” another social media user wrote.

“Concealer on fleek!” another fan stated of Brandi’s makeup look.

“Brandi you’re gorgeous!! I guess it runs in the family,” another admirer wrote.

Although Brandi is known to posts some racy photos of herself wearing tiny outfits, tight dresses, and even bikinis, she also posts some stunning nature photos from her travels, as well as pictures with animals likes horses and dogs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi recently opened up about her relationship with her long distance boyfriend during the Your Favorite Thing podcast, which she hosts with lovable Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” Brandi told Wells of her plan to spend some quality time in nature with her boyfriend, who lives in South Africa, per Us Weekly.

“We have Skype sex. Well, it’s WhatsApp sex. Skype sex is so old-school,” Brandi added of keeping her love life spicy while living thousands of miles apart from her beau.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Brandi Cyrus by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.