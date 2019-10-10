Padma Lakshmi Shows Underboob In Rare Topless Instagram Photo

Padma Lakshmi previously shared photos of her Emmys dress with her Instagram fans in September. But now, she’s gone one step further to give people a behind-the-scenes peek at what was happening as she was getting ready.

The model’s newest post showed her standing in just a body shaper, which reached just below her chest and hugged her hips. Padma stood with her right leg crossed in front of her left, as she censored her chest with her hands. This left much of her underboob showing.

Lakshmi looked into the distance to her left, and appeared to have her hair and makeup done at this point. She accessorized with sparkling earrings in the shape of an upside-down triangle.

Behind Padma, you could see a plush living room area. The update was geotagged in Los Angeles, and it’s garnered over 30,000 likes so far.

It’s fairly rare for Padma to share topless photos on Instagram, and fans seemed to be loving it.

“HOLY MOTHER OF ALL THAT IS GOOD AND TRUE,” exclaimed a fan.

“How do you make SPANX sexy!!” wondered another fan.

“Padma for President!” said a follower.

The compliments kept coming for the Top Chef host.

“The internet is going to break today,” said a follower.

“I was going to wear that same outfit to the Emmys, but I have to admit, it looks much better on you. I wasn’t sure how I’d be able to hold my drink either…..,” joked another follower.

This wasn’t the only recent throwback photo, however, as Padma also shared another throwback picture six days ago. This time, the photo was a behind-the-scenes look at her time taping in Colorado for Top Chef.

Lakshmi leaned back in a chair, as she held a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with her left hand. She wore a colorful dress with a low neckline, and wore her hair down in a middle part. She smiled with her lips closed, rocking red lipstick with a dark red lip liner.

The show was the reason that Padma was looking forward to the Emmys, as Top Chef was nominated for Outstanding Competition Program. Ultimately, RuPaul’s Drag Race would win in the category.

And even though Top Chef did not win, this was the 28th Emmy nomination, according to Bravo.

Before the awards show took place, Padma shared her thoughts on the nomination.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for our 13th consecutive Emmy nomination for Top Chef. It’s an incredible honor to be recognized and I am so proud of our Top Chef crew. Here’s to lucky 13,” she said.