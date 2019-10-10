Lais Ribeiro Rocks Tiny Red Bikini In Smoking Hot Throwback Snap

Lais Ribeiro has stayed relatively quiet on social media as of late, so it’s no wonder her fans are going absolutely wild at the latest addition to her Instagram feed.

The new upload was shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s feed on Thursday, October 10, and was an instant hit with her 2.1 million followers. She indicated that the shot was a throwback photo, though she did not indicate specifically what it was from. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered at the lack of background information given about the smoking hot snap, instead being captivated by her flawless bikini body and killer curves.

Lais sent pulses racing in the steamy close-up photo that saw her rocking a sexy red bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece set consisted of a minuscule top with a unique wrap design and daringly low cut neckline that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out over top of its hemline. More than an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display, while a long, pendant necklace fell over her bare decolletage right in the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

The lower half of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s sexy swimwear was equally-as-risque. She appeared to be pulling on a pair of pants over the number — or possibly taking them off — though it wasn’t enough to hide the barely-there garment, nor her killer curves. Lais rocked a matching set of red bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, leaving a glimpse of her curvy booty and toned legs well within eyesight. Its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted midsection, though the area hardly needed any help earning recognition from her fans.

The Brazilian bombshell’s dark hair appeared damp, as if she had just gone for a swim, and fell messily all around her face. She completed the look with a gorgeous minimal makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, the new addition to the model’s feed was an instant hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the post has earned well over 46,000 likes after just five hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” while another said that Lais was “perfection.”

“Seriously my favorite photoshoot of any model ever!! Perfect!!” commented a third.

While her Instagram posts have been few and far between lately, Lais always proves that she knows how to bring the heat to the social media platform. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her incredible figure again in a sheer, sparkling gown — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.