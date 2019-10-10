Kelly Ripa Straddles Inflatable Tree Trunk In Epic Jumpsuit Throwback: ‘Seems About Right’

Kelly Ripa has returned for another epic throwback. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host now seems to be Instagram’s unofficial throwback queen — earlier this year, Kelly drove fans wild mopping floors in high heels with pin-up hair as she posted a snap from her days on Hope & Faith. Today’s post didn’t take the 50-year-old quite so far back. In fact, the photo was less than 2-years-old.

It doesn’t matter how recent it is with Kelly, it’s always epic.

Kelly’s photo showed her with co-host Ryan Seacrest. The two adults seemed to be in a bit of a kiddy play area, with the indoor setting almost taking on a soft play setting. There was definitely plenty of soft material to play with, as Kelly was having plenty of fun as she straddled a giant inflatable tree trunk, with Ryan standing near it and leaning against it. Viewers’ eyes were likely on Kelly, though. The blonde looked like she was having the time of her life, flashing a visible smile that seemed to be approaching a laugh.

Kelly was looking like her usual sensational self, rocking a burgundy red jumpsuit, although this photo didn’t seem to focus much on her outfit. The humorous caption from the television personality suggested that the image fitted her fun personality.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 1,100 likes in under 20 minutes. Kelly may not rake in engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level, but this star has her fans. While Kelly is loved for her family values and killer style, it’s that sense of humor that proves the real draw. She is, after all, hilarious.

Kelly may be a public figure, but there are things about the star that not everyone knows. Kelly was asked by The Cut if she had any secret skills, with the mother-of-three appearing to factor her children into her response.

“I discovered four years ago that I’m really good at proofreading college essays. I think kids now are so used to texting and having autocorrect attached to their computers and phones that they don’t pay attention to the punctuation they missed or little tiny details that a good old-fashioned red pen and a mom brain can find for them,” Kelly said.

Loading...

Of course, Kelly’s home in now significantly more empty than it was, with daughter Lola Grace having flown the nest. Lola is attending college in New York City, though, so she isn’t far from home.

As to seeing more of Kelly, it’s pretty simple. Following her on Instagram is all that’s required.