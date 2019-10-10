‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle Grows Closer To Summer

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 10, showed Cane, Phyllis, and Adam together in Las Vegas, but it’s unclear if what happens there will stay there. Plus, Chelsea turned to Sharon again for help with Connor, and Kyle warned Summer about Theo while Theo flirted with Lola.

Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) appearance in Vegas surprised Adam (Mark Grossman), but Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knew he’d be there since she overheard Cane making plans to fly to Sin City in search of Chance Chancellor. Adam told Cane that he has no idea where Chance is, but Cane wondered if Adam is involved in the whole scheme to overturn Katherine Chancellor’s will. Adam insisted that he is not going back to Genoa City, but Phyllis isn’t willing to let Adam stay away. Plus, she also thinks Adam may have something to do with this Chance thing.

Back home, Connor (Judah Mackey) acted out at school, so Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had to pick him up. Panicked, Chelsea turned to Sharon (Sharon Case) for help with her son, The Inquisitr previously reported. At one point, Chelsea even worried that Connor is turning into Adam, but Sharon reassured her that he’s not. Sharon let Connor know that his cousin Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) also felt angry over the lie about Victor (Eric Braeden) passing away, and the young boy told Sharon that he likes her. Sharon managed to get through to Connor a bit, but he still wouldn’t open up about his dad.

Even though Connor opened up a little, Sharon worried that he might be repressing some of his feelings, which she warned is dangerous. Nick (Joshua Morrow) promised Chelsea that they would get Connor all the help he needs.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) discussed Theo (Tyler Johnson). She told her ex-husband that Theo had really opened up to her, and they’d had deep conversations. However, Kyle warned Summer that Theo is playing her. He told his ex-wife that she would be disappointed if she thought she could change Theo in any way. Ultimately, Kyle let Summer know that she deserves far better than Theo.

Elsewhere, Theo talked to Lola (Sasha Calle) when she told him he couldn’t use the restaurant as an office. He then let her know that he’d been fired. Lola advised her husband’s former friend to stop sabotaging his life. Eventually, Kyle showed up, and Theo left. However, while Kyle and Lola shared an intimate kiss, Theo watched them from afar.