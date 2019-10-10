WWE News: The Shield To Battle It Out For Number One Pick In WWE Superstar Draft On ‘SmackDown’

The former brothers will battle for brand supremacy on Friday night.

On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, the next WWE Superstar Draft is going to take place and change the landscape of the promotion. Superstars are going to be moved around to different brands, and there may even be championships going to different nights. Now, WWE has announced how the number one pick will be determined, and it will be decided by the former brothers of The Shield.

The Shield is one of the most popular stables to ever grace professional wrestling, but they have been split up for quite some time. Dean Ambrose is now in All Elite Wrestling and goes by the name of Jon Moxley. Roman Reigns is a member of the blue brand. Seth Rollins is the WWE Universal Champion and on the red brand.

While Ambrose/Moxley will have nothing to do with the draft for obvious reasons, Reigns and Rollins will have huge parts. The official website of WWE has announced that the former brothers in The Shield are going to have to put aside their friendship and face one another with huge implications riding on the result of the match.

On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns will face off against Seth Rollins in a non-title match. Reigns will represent the blue brand while Rollins will represent Monday Night Raw, and the winner of the match will have their brand awarded the first pick in the draft.

The Inquisitr has already reported that WWE is going to have plenty of surprises in store for the WWE Superstar Draft. It is going to begin on Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, 2019, and it will conclude on Monday Night Raw on October 14, 2019.

Rumors are going around that none of the superstars have any idea where they will be drafted or which brand they will be on by the end of the two nights. WWE is trying to keep everything a secret and stop any leaks from coming out before the picks happen.

Having Reigns take on Rollins is already one pretty big surprise and it is going to open Friday Night SmackDown this week. While both superstars are representing their current brand, it is not out of the realm of possibility for them to be moved during the draft.

The rosters of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are going to look very different after the WWE Superstar Draft. This is going to be a whole new era in professional wrestling, and it will be up to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to give their brand the early advantage.