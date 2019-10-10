Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles in Skimpy Lavender Bikini

The model stunned in her revealing bikini.

Tarsha Whitmore has made a name for herself by posting provocative photos on social media. The Australian native has a habit of posing in revealing bikinis that leave little to the imagination. On Wednesday, the bombshell uploaded another sizzling snap that got temperatures rising. While in many parts of the world are experiencing fall weather, Tarsha seems to be still celebrating hot girl summer.

In the photo, the 19-year-old stood in front of the camera wearing a skimpy lavender bikini from Oh Polly Swim. She appeared to be inside a warehouse with white walls, window drapes, and concrete floors.

She gazed directly into the camera, pursing her full lips. The tan and toned model looked like an absolute goddess as she flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece, its high-cut bottoms accentuating Tarsha’s incredible legs. Her ample cleavage and washboard abs were also on full display as she also kept her accessories to a minimum and only wore one ring on her middle finger.

Tarsha styled her long, highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving the look even more sex appeal. The bombshell wore glamorous makeup, including smoked out eyeshadow, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Despite wearing a full face of makeup, Tarsha’s natural beauty still shined through. The model’s nails also were perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

Fans were quick to compliment the model. While many just left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Looking beautiful girl,” gushed an admirer.

“Hair and makeup on point,” praised another.

“Wow what [an] incredibly breathtaking beautiful view,” added a third commenter.

“Beautiful photo of you stunning,” said a fourth different person.

“Oh wow you are so beautiful,” a fifth Instagram user chimed in.

The tantalizing post has already racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As mention, Tarsha isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. On Tuesday, the stunner shared a sexy bikini picture that revealed her preference in soft drinks. The Instagram photo, taken in Los Angeles, shows the beauty lounging on outdoor furniture in a risque red two-piece from White Fox Boutique. The Instagram influencer also wore a white baseball hat with the Coca-Cola logo embroidered on it.

Earlier this week, though, Tarsha proved that she doesn’t need to be in a bikini in order to turn heads. The beauty drove her 557,000 Instagram followers wild by wearing a white crop top and matching shorts.

To see more of Tarsha, be sure to check out her Instagram account.