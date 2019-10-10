Bikini Model Sierra Skye Drives Fans Wild As She Goes Totally Naked In Post-Shower Shot: ‘Clean Baby’

Bikini model Sierra Skye is quite literally leaving nothing to the imagination with her latest post.

The blond bombshell is most well-known for posing in her bikini and other NSFW ensembles like lingerie and booty shorts but every once in a while, she will push the envelope even further and post nude shots on social media as well. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her loyal fans, Skye poses in what has to be one of her hottest photos yet.

In the sultry new shot, the model strips down to nothing. Skye can be seen leaning her back against a stone wall in what appears to be a bathroom. The bombshell goes totally naked in the photo, covering her chest with her bubblegum pink manicured nails. Skye puts the other hand over her head, resting it on top of a towel.

The model’s toned and tanned figure takes center stage in the shot as she presses her backside against the wall. In the caption of the image, she simply tells fans that she is all clean and includes a tongue emoji at the end. The post has only been live on the model’s account for less than an hour but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 67,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

Most fans commented on the shot to let Sierra know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few other users had no words for the shot and commented with emoji instead.

“Baby I want to see your face,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Jesus I almost spit out my sandwich,” another social media user wrote.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful breathtaking beautiful view,” one other fan raved.

Loading...

As mentioned before, pretty much nothing is off limits for Sierra when it comes to posting NSFW photos on her killer feed. Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Skye struck another insanely sexy pose for her 4 million-plus followers, this time in Miami. While clad in a tiny pink thong bikini with animal stripes, Skye left almost nothing to the imagination as she showed off her backside to onlookers. Her toned booty and trim legs took center stage in the image and she completed the look with a matching bikini top that ties in the back.

Not surprisingly, that post amassed over 138,000 likes and 900-plus comments. Fans who would like to keep up with Sierra and all of her stunning shots can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.