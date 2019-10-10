Olivia Culpo Stuns Instagram With Sexy Bathroom Video, Wears Nothing But A Towel & Flawless Makeup

Sports Illustrated bombshell Olivia Culpo certainly knows how to turn up the heat on Instagram. On Thursday, the gorgeous supermodel sent temperatures soaring among her massive fanbase after dropping a steamy video that saw her wearing nothing but a white, fluffy towel.

Posing in front of the bathroom mirror, the 27-year-old hottie whipped out her phone to capture a short video of herself, one closely cropped to focus on her shapely bust. In a perfect ode to aesthetic symmetry, her phone sported a white case — one matching the color of her towel — that was adorned with a small, rhinestone-encrusted mirror.

As she zoomed in on her flawless figure, the tiny glittery mirror panned over her body, leaving followers seeing double, and rendering them speechless at the sight of her stunning beauty.

Olivia looked nothing short of spectacular in the latest Instagram update. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl put on a very alluring display in the enticing video, showing off quite a bit of smooth, silky skin. As she hugged her chest with one hand to keep the towel in place, the 2012 Miss Universe exposed her sculpted shoulders and bare collar bone, while also flaunting her slender arms and elegant, supple neck.

At the same time, she flashed her ample decolletage area, and even teased a hint of subtle cleavage from underneath the cozy towel, which was loosely wrapped around her torso. Her glowing, bronzed skin was oiled down to perfection and glistened as it caught the light, leaving fans mesmerized with its hypnotic gleam.

“I want your skin!!” one person exclaimed in adoration after watching Olivia’s new Instagram video.

“Irreal skin goals,” commented a second Instagram user, adding a string of flattering emoji for emphasis.

While Olivia’s scanty attire suggested that she had just gotten out of the shower, her perfect glam told another story. The Rhode Island-born beauty was all dolled up for the occasion and sported a dramatic cat-eye makeup that highlighted her beautiful features. She completed her look with a subtle eyeshadow and a matte rose-pink lipstick that made her naturally plump lips appear even more luscious.

In a bid to showcase her dazzling glam, Olivia pulled back her raven tresses into a slick low bun. The chic hairstyle left her chiseled cheekbones exposed, and fans were quick to notice.

“Cheek bones for days,” read one of the many gushing messages that started flooding in as soon as the video went live.

“You are a BEAUTY,” wrote another fan, ending their post with a two-hearts emoji.

Needless to say, followers were entranced by Olivia’s sizzling video. The clip racked up a little shy of 110,000 likes within three hours of having been posted. At the same time, fans took to the comments section by the masses to compliment the supermodel on everything from her gorgeous face, to her flawless makeup and chic phone case.

“Unreal omg,” penned one Instagram user.

“Literally perfect,” remarked another, who also added two heart-eyes emoji.

“Too much beauty in a single video,” was another reply, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

Olivia’s latest Instagram post comes just three days after Maxim‘s sexiest woman sent pulses racing among her legion of fans with an ultra-revealing photo that saw her nearly popping out of a lacy black bralette, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.