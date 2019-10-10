Hannah Palmer Flaunts Killer Curves In Cleavage-Baring Minidress

Hannah Palmer looked to be having a fun day at the beach Thursday. The blond bombshell uploaded a photo to her Instagram account in which she flaunted her curves wearing a strappy summer minnidress that hugged her in all the right places.

In the double post, Hannah stood in the sand near the water. Her dress was a light peach color that featured a sexy cutout section that showed off her flat abs. The ensemble featured a strap of fabric that tied around her waist. The dress had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut bandeau-style top that tied in the center. The tie on the top of the dress along with the one at the center drew the eye to Hannah’s cleavage, which was barely contained. In fact, her voluptuous chest seemed to be putting some stress on the thin shoulder straps. The skirt portion of the minidress was flowy and feminine, revealing her toned thighs.

The first snap captured the blue-eyed beauty smiling for the camera as she played with a strand of her hair. She wore a full face of makeup along with a red color on her lips. She struck pose that accentuated her hourglass shape. In the second photo, Hannah got a little flirty and tugged at the top of her dress while giving the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Hannah indicated that even though it was October, she was still wearing summer dresses. By the responses she got, her fans would love it if she wore summer dresses all year.

“Please wear them all year long,” one follower said.

“Nothing hotter than a beautiful woman in a summer dress!!!” one excited fan wrote.

“You’re a very beautiful woman,” commented one admirer.

One follower told Hannah the look was “totally dazzling.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the stunner dazzled her followers with her natural good looks and incredible figure. Her Instagram page is filled with photos in which she showcases her figure in an array of outfits. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Hannah looked smoking hot in a skimpy crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Loading...

Hannah seems to prefer bathing suits — and the more revealing the better. Over the summer she has thrilled her fans with a number of titillating bikinis that left little to the imagination.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Hannah is up to can follow her Instagram account.