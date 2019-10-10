Tammy Hembrow Busts Out Of Cut-Out Swimsuit While Twinning With 4-Year-Old Daughter Saskia

Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday to show off her bikini body in a tight-fitting suit that displayed her generous curves.

In the snap, the fitness model poses alongside her 3-year-old daughter Saskia, who wears a matching swimsuit. The model busts out of the low-cut suit, which includes a tie across the middle and a cutout over the abdomen, teasing viewers with a glimpse of underboob. Her taut tummy is exposed by the suit, which includes a high waistband that hugs the model’s tiny waist. Ending high up on her hips, the fitness guru’s followers get a direct view of her curvy thighs.

The 25-year-old poses with one hand securing her long, wet tresses behind her head as she sits on her knees in the sand. She wears a touch of black mascara and eyeliner in addition to pink-painted lips. The suit also leaves two of her tattoos exposed, one located on her upper arm and the other on her hip.

Saskia looks adorable standing next to her mom in an identical swimsuit as she flashes a cheeky smile towards the camera. Her blond locks are styled in two knots on top of her head, and she tilts her head slightly to the side as she poses for the camera.

In the caption of the post, the entrepreneur says hey to her little bestie, referring to her daughter. The post earned almost 200,000 likes in the first couple hours of being posted and hundreds of comments from the model’s nearly 10 million followers, in which they complimented her and Saskia on the adorable photo. Many of her followers took the opportunity to praise the gym buff on her killer looks and body, referring to her as “gorgeous,” “sexy,” and “hot.”

“Daym I wanna join this girl squad so cute all matchy matchy,” one Instagram user commented, interspersing the comment with a variety of emoji, including a red heart, a heart-eyed smiley, and fire icons.

“Omgg you are goalsss with your lill oness!” another follower wrote.

“Your little family actually melts my heart you are such a big inspiration and such a beautiful mum keeep going girl,” yet one other social media user chimed in.

In addition to Saskia, Tammy has a 4-year-old son, Wolf, with her ex-fiance Reece Hawkins. After four years together, the two announced their split in June of last year and currently share custody of their two children.