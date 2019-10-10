Ashley Benson Flaunts Toned Abs & Incredible Curves In Stylish Underwear

The actress sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Ashley Benson made Thursday a little more exciting with her latest Instagram post. The Pretty Little Liars star uploaded a series of sizzling selfies for her 20 million fans to enjoy.

The stunner snapped the photos in front of a bathroom mirror, as she posed in a cinnamon-colored bra and a pair of matching high-waist briefs from The KiT Undergarments. The actress’s toned abs, incredible curves, and long, lean legs were on full display. She styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves and opted to wear minimal makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

The pictures seem to have been taken at an earlier date as Ashley recently dyed her hair a dark chestnut-color, as reported by Marie Claire.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it has already racked up more than 566,000 likes. Ashley’s followers also were quick to compliment the leading lady.

“YOU ARE THE PRETTIEST WOMAN ON EARTH. I LOVE YOU IMMENSELY,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Looking hot as always,” said another, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Yasssss so hot,” commented a different person.

“I love this version of you. So confident in your own beautiful skin,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Jamie Mizrahi, co-founder of The KiT, shared the snaps on the company’s Instagram page. In the caption, the stylist noted how much her friendship with Ashley means to her.

“I’ve know @ashleybenson for so long now, she feels like family, like another sister… Over the years, we’ve grown together as individuals,” wrote Jamie. “She’s showed me what personal growth looks like, as we’ve figured out who we are along the way. I’ve learned so much by the way she’s weathered the storms that have come her way and I’ve admired her grace at every step.”

She added that the actress served as inspiration while she was creating the clothing line.

Ashley responded to the sweet message in the comments section.

“Love you poopsie,” commented the actress.

Ashley recently made headlines for packing on the PDA with girlfriend, Cara Delevingne. In September, the two were spotted making out during the U.S. Open.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, appears to be more in love than ever. Earlier this month, Cara posted stunning photos of Ashley on Instagram. The model captioned the sexy snaps by saying Ashley was her woman crush Wednesday.

To see more of Ashley, be sure to check out her upcoming film The Birthday Cake, set to be released in 2020.