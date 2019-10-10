Kendall Jenner Spotted Cleaning Up Malibu Beach With A Bucket In Tight Spandex

Kendall Jenner has been spotted engaging in a rather unusual activity. The world’s highest-paid supermodel tends to lounge around on beaches, but today is seeing photos emerge of the 23-year-old cleaning one up. As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall was photographed alongside sister Khloe Kardashian, with the two appearing to be cleaning up a Malibu Beach – literally.

Photos showed Kendall right on shores and wearing gear that seemed apt for the situation: as the newspaper reports, Kendall and Khloe were volunteering to help out charity Heal the Bay. The organization is geared towards preserving the coastlines of Los Angeles.

Kendall was seen in a skin-tight and spandex pair of yoga pants in black, with a simple white tank top offsetting the lowers – Kendall stunned earlier this year wearing tiny spandex shorts at sunset. Clearly, this wasn’t a major fashion display, although Kendall did manage to look her usual trendy self. The brunette was seen with black-and-white sneakers on her feet, although eyes may have been drawn to the star’s hands. Kendall was wearing blue gloves, with a bucket seen in the model’s right hand. The photo also showed Kendall having picked something up in her left hand – presumably, some kind of unwanted trash.

Also photographed was Khloe. The Good American founder was seen wearing a black outfit and also carrying a bucket. Of course, a camera crew was present, with the activity possibly winding up as footage for the family’s hit E! show.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for being charitable. Kendall has handed out food to the homeless on Thanksgiving, with the family’s show often showing the famous ladies reaching out to help the community. Kendall herself has spoken about helping out. Back in 2011, the model was profiled by Seventeen as she detailed being charitable while cheerleading.

“I volunteered at Meals on Wheels, which is a place where you go and deliver healthy meals to people who are more homebound. I did that, and I had so much fun doing it, and I’m definitely planning on doing it again,” Kendall told the publication.

The magazine also asked Kendall if she’d learned anything from the experience.

“Yeah, I definitely think it’s a little life-changing, just because you see these people that really can’t go out and do things themselves anymore. It’s nice to be able to help them,” the star replied.

Kendall seems to have visited many a beach this year. The star has traveled to Greece and Jamaica, although this shorefront experience definitely bucked the trend. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.