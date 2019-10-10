Brooke Nevils, Matt Lauer’s Accuser, Spotted Kissing Fiancé Luke Thompson In New York City

The former NBC producer has confirmed she is engaged.

Brooke Nevils, the former NBC producer who accused Matt Lauer of rape, was out and about in the Big Apple as her name made headlines this week, but she wasn’t alone. Nevils has confirmed that she is engaged and receiving support from her fiance.

TMZ posted photos of Nevils as she met up with her fiance in New York City on the same day that her allegations against Lauer were made public via excerpts from Ronan Farrow’s upcoming book Catch and Kill.

In a series of photos posted by the celebrity gossip site, Nevils is wearing a plaid jacket, bright yellow shoes, and is carrying a large magenta handbag. She is photographed sharing a kiss with her bearded boyfriend, who is wearing jeans. Nevils’ beau is described as the “president of political strategy company.”

In addition to the on-camera kiss outside of their Upper West Side apartment building, Nevils later got into a town car and went out to dinner at Nobu Fifty Seven, according to Page Six. The former assistant for Meredith Vieria responded with a “no comment, guys” when reporters and asked her about the allegations against Lauer.

Page Six identified Nevils’ boyfriend as Luke Thompson, a 35-year-old New York City political strategist. On social media, Thompson’s bio says he is the president of Ad Astra Insights. The Yale Ph.D. previously served as the director of analytics for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and was the vice president of political IT company Applecart.

The mystery man spotted with me by the photographers camped outside our building is my incredibly strong and supportive fiancé, Luke. I look forward to being spotted with him for the rest of our lives. pic.twitter.com/tONSvW834W — Brooke Nevils (@BrookeNevils) October 10, 2019

Thompson’s Twitter page is filled with retweets regarding Nevils’ allegations against Lauer. But as far back as last Thanksgiving, Thompson referenced Nevils in a tweet about the holiday. His Twitter bio also lists him as “housekeeper to @brookenevils, cats,” so it appears they have been a couple for a while.

One hour to go. The table is set and Luigi is helpfully holding down the fort. Credit to @BrookeNevils for the lovely decorations and culinary preparations. The turkey in the oven smells delicious already. pic.twitter.com/EzMESocT6y — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 22, 2018

On Thursday, Nevils and Thompson were photographed as they walked together down Amsterdam Avenue.

The photos with her fiance come just as Nevils issued a statement in which she slammed Lauer’s account of their relationship. While Nevils has alleged that Lauer raped her in a Sochi hotel room in 2014, the fired Today show host says the two had a consensual sexual relationship.

In his 1,400 word retort to Nevils’ account of their affair in Catch and Kill, Lauer accused the former NBC staffer of lying about the circumstances surrounding their relationship. Lauer also alleged that Nevils went out of her way to try to rekindle their affair after he broke things off.

Matt Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 after Nevils reported his behavior to human resources.