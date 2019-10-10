Kylie Jenner Reportedly Wanted To Have Another Baby Before They Decided To Split

Kylie Jenner was reportedly ready to expand her family with Travis Scott shortly before the couple decided to end their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was ready for baby number two with the “SICKO Mode” rapper. A source reportedly told the outlet that Jenner’s desire to have a baby was something that ended up being the end of the couple’s relationship. Scott reportedly wasn’t interested in having another baby so shortly after the couple had their daughter-Stormi, 1.

In addition to Jenner wanting to have a baby with Scott, trust was also reportedly a big issue in the couple’s relationship. Fans of the couple watched their trust issues unfold back in February when Jenner reportedly went through Scott’s phone and found text messages from other women. The argument was reportedly what caused Scott to miss a performance for his Astroworld tour, though he denied that the argument was the real cause. A source reportedly told the outlet that the argument was “worse” than what eventually broke the couple up.

Marriage was also reportedly something the couple had disagreements on. While Scott was ready to put a ring on Jenner’s finger before they broke up, a source said that the makeup mogul wasn’t ready for marital bliss just met.

“They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife,” a source said. “She’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”

News began to spread that Jenner and Scott were breaking up on Tuesday, October 1. The couple had been together for two years and were in a seemingly good place before they decided to split. The two even posed for Playboy together back in September. The two are reportedly not over just yet, though.

“Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Since their split, the two have both been romantically linked to other people. The Inquisitr reported that Jenner has been seen in the same place at the reported same time as her ex, Tyga. The two dated from 2015-2017. While Jenner has confirmed that she was at the first outing, which took place at a recording studio in Los Angeles, she said that the two weren’t planning to be there together. Scott has also been linked to Instagram model Rojean Carr. The two were rumored to have had an affair while Scott was with Jenner.