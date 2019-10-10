Matt Lauer Pushed For ‘Quickie’ Divorce From Annette Roque To Beat The News Of Rape Allegations, Report Says

Matt Lauer pushed for a “quickie” divorce from wife Annette Roque in order to avoid the oncoming rape allegations against him, a new report claims.

The disgraced Today show anchor and his wife finalized their split in September, just two months after Roque had filed papers against her husband. As Radar Online reported, the expedited divorce proceedings seemed to be intentional on Lauer’s part as he tried to finalize things before the latest allegations of rape against him came out this week. Lauer had been accused of carrying on inappropriate sexual relationships during his time at NBC and pressuring colleagues into relationships, but the allegation from former NBC colleague Brooke Nevils that he raped her in 2014 went quite further.

Radar Online noted that Lauer seemed to have an idea that the allegations were coming out, and a source told the outlet that the timing of his divorce was likely intentional.

“As a general principle it’s certainly preferable to negotiate a divorce settlement without concurrently having to answer serious allegations or deal with extraneous, salacious drama,” said celebrity divorce lawyer Robert Wallack, who does not represent Lauer.

“So if Matt Lauer knew in advance that this rape story was coming out, he’d likely be incentivized to resolve the divorce quickly and not have it on his plate, once the rape allegations were made public.”

Nevils claims that Lauer lured her into his hotel suite during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, while she was drunk and raped her. Lauer denies her claim, saying that the two had a consensual affair that lasted several months. Nevils did say that the two had a consensual affair, but that she did not consent to sex that night. She admitted that the relationship continued for a short time afterward, but described their incidents as “transactional.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Annette Roque spoke out this week amid the allegations against her former husband, though would not comment directly on it. Roque shared a statement People magazine through her lawyer John M. Teitler saying that now that her divorce is finalized, her priority is on her children and would not be making a statement on it.

Nevils herself has been vocal about the incident, blasting Lauer’s denial as an attempt to shame and bully her into silence. She expressed gratitude for the support she had received and the others who have shared stories of their own attacks in the wake of her coming out.