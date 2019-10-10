Jenelle Evans Reveals How Many Eyebrow Kits She’s Sold On Instagram: ‘Ask Me’

Jenelle Evans’ eyebrow kit line has been making all kinds of headlines. With rumors that the former Teen Mom 2 star’s new beauty range is doing badly, fans have been wondering just how many kits JE Cosmetics has successfully sold. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Jenelle may have been dropped by her makeup brand’s manufacturer, although that still sits at a firm rumor.

Jenelle took to Instagram earlier today with some stories showing a bit of a Q&A going on. The star seemed out to accept honest questions and reply to them with the same vibe.

Jenelle’s story came without her face. It simply showed a purple background with black-and-white lettering. The text opened up with how the Q&A was interactive.

“Let’s squash the BS. Ask me!” Jenelle wrote with an emoji.

The star then shared the question asked by a fan.

“How many eyebrow kits have you sold? Be honest! 150/3000?”

Jenelle replied.

“LOL THAT’S NOT TRUE AT ALL. I WILL SAY I’VE SOLD WAY MORE THAN 150 AND LOTS OF THE ORDERS ARE IN BULKS, NOT JUST ONE KIT AT A TIME. @JECOSMETICS.”

It looks like Jenelle was out to set the record straight, although fans may not be convinced. Feedback on the brand’s social media hasn’t been too positive, with fans appearing to feel that Jenelle herself isn’t the best brand ambassador.

The stories also showed a fan asking Jenelle if she had been fired from her makeup gig. The fan asked Jenelle what the truth was.

“NO TERMINATION LETTER HAS BEEN SIGNED. I HAVE SWITCHED COMPANIES AND I ASKED TO END THE RELATIONSHIP DUE TO KITS NOT BEING AS EXPECTED.”

The star then said that her legal team was active.

Jenelle isn’t the only face from the MTV franchise to have branched into business. Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have collaborated with an eyewear brand recently alongside their Itzy Ritzy collaboration. Kailyn Lowry is CEO of Pothead haircare brand, with fans appearing to love that the blonde had taken her famous hair and made a business out of it. That said, not all ventures from the cast have proven successful. Today brought news that Maci Bookout and her husband’s Things That Matter lifestyle brand may be coming to an end. Former franchise member Farrah Abraham has also made headlines for her failed businesses, although she has just launched a jewelry collection.

Jenelle left Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after an alleged incident saw husband David Eason accused of shooting and killing the family’s dog Nugget.