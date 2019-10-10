Lindsey Pelas Exposes Rhinestone Panties Through Crotchless Jeans In Sexy ‘Glam Cowboy’ Look

Lindsey Pelas’ most recent Instagram post is one of her hottest to date.

The blond bombshell has been delighting her fans over the past few years, posting one sexy photo after the next on her highly-followed Instagram page. Right now, Pelas has a following of over 9 million on Instagram alone and that number continues to skyrocket each and every month. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her legion of fans, Lindsey goes “glam cowboy” in a stunning new shot.

Fittingly, the model poses in front of a brown door and a structure that looks like a log cabin. She stands front and center in the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Lindsey accessorizes the look with a diamond encrusted necklace while she puts her amazing figure on display.

Along with a black rhinestone-studded bra that she nearly spills out of, the bombshell also rocks a pair of NSFW jeans that are crotchless in the front. Under her jeans, Pelas shows off a matching pair of black rhinestone panties, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The post has only been live on her page for under and hour but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 33,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the shot to let Lindsey know that she looks incredible while countless others let her know that they would be purchasing her 2020 calendar. A few more simply posted flame and heart emoji instead.

“That face! that body! perfection,” one fan raved with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Country girl shake it!,” another Instagram user commented.

“Love the glam cowgirl look Lindsey,” another chimed in with a few flame emoji attached to the end.

“Sexy charming attractive and seductive.” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Pelas sizzled in another NSFW outfit for fans. In the sexy and short video clip that was posted for her loyal followers, the blond bombshell pumped gas in one of the hottest outfits on the planet. In the clip, her killer body took center stage while clad in a pair of tiny and distressed daisy duke shorts and a black bra that barely even contained her chest.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that she was promoting the Bang Energy Drink and the NSFW video earned her a lot of attention with over 72,000 likes and well over 1,200 comments.