‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Flaunts Her Assets In String Bikini

Kindly Myers is known for showing plenty of skin on her Instagram account. On Thursday, the beauty also had a bit of good news to share with her followers with her update. The blond bombshell said that she had been selected as Bikini Team TVs model of the month for October. She celebrated the occasion by uploading a photo in which she flaunted her assets in a string bikini.

In the photo, Kindly stood outside near a pole and lush greenery. Her multi-colored thong bikini left little to the imagination. With her hands on the pole, she leaned against it and stood with one knee slightly bent. The pose put Kindly’s derrière on display as she arched her back a bit. Her smooth skin glowed in the outside light.

Kindly wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, heavy eyeliner and a nude gloss on her lips. Her long, blond hair fell in waves down her back as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Kindly mentioned she was model of the month. She also credited photographer John Neyrot for his creative efforts with the photo. Some of her fans congratulated her on the achievement, but others seemed distracted by the sexy photo.

“What a sexy pic,” one admirer wrote.

One fan told Kindly that she was the “model of all-time,” while another said she was “model of the Millennium.”

“Great tushy!” one follower quipped.

“Bootylicious,” wrote another admirer.

Kindly likes to flaunt her curves. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she showed off her booty wearing a skimpy black bikini. Fans of the beauty know that she doesn’t like to just showoff her back side — she likes to show off all of her sides. And, of course, they all look incredible.

Kindly recently celebrated a birthday and uploaded several racy photos in which she put her birthday suit on display. She did a good job showing off her suit while keeping the photos safe for Instagram.

However, the blond bombshell doesn’t need it to be her birthday to share provocative snaps with her fans. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that the stunner seems to enjoy uploading steamy photos for no reason at all. She often shares photos of work she has done with photographers and brands, including Playboy magazine.

