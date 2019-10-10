Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-Year-Old Son Faces Backlash After Flipping Off Reporters

Reign Disick took the crown as the coolest Kardashian after giving a group of reporters the bird – but some fans aren’t having it. The 4-year-old was leaving a restaurant in Armenia with his mom as the paparazzi snapped pics. Apparently, the adorable reality star wasn’t having it. He flipped off the reporters as he stepped into a waiting SUV.

According to Hollywood Life, Reign was with the entire Kardashian family as they toured the country. His brother Mason Disick was first to leave the restaurant, followed by North West, Saint West, and Penelope Disick. Reign finished off the Kardashian train, held by a member of the family’s staff, and as he was getting into his car, he grinned, looked straight into the camera, and raised a middle finger.

Unsurprisingly, the youngest Disick has become an instant meme, with people using the image of Reign grinning with his middle finger up on everything from an opinion on their employer to a reaction to the president’s tweeting.

But some people didn’t think the move was so funny. Some people called it disrespectful and inappropriate, particularly since the family was in the country to meet with President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian. The Kardashians have ancestral ties in Armenia on their father’s side and they have championed the cause of raising awareness of the Armenian genocide.

Even still, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star officially has support among Kardash fans. When aunt Khloe asked people to vote for her as the best reality star of 2019 on the E! People’s Choice Awards, fans suggested that people vote for Reign instead.

Everyone vote for reign Disick — Miami_Milkdub (@MMilkdub) October 9, 2019

Loading...

Mom Kourtney has been facing some backlash of her own this week. After an episode of the show aired revealing that she took her family to Finland for a vacation along with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, the reality star was forced to defend her decision, as Us Weekly reported.

“We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest,” she said. “Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney invited Scott’s girlfriend to come on the family trip because she feels comfortable around her.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice,” she said. “Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”