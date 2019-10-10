Hungarian Fitness Queen Anita Herbert Shows Off Insane Abs In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms On The Beach

Anita Herbert has made a name for herself in the fitness world, and those who follow her on Instagram will know why. In addition to being a fitness model, Herbert is also a coach and entrepreneur who has different projects aimed at helping others get in the best shape of their lives.
As busy as she is, the Hungarian bombshell still finds time to keep her Instagram fans updated, often sharing snapshots of her eye-popping physique. That is what she did earlier this week when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering image in which she rocks a bikini that leaves her insanely chiseled abs fully on display, and her followers are in awe.
The photo shows the fitness queen posing on a beach in Miami, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. She is wearing a light blue and white crop top featuring an off-the-shoulder fit with short sleeves. The top has frilly details around the hemline, which gives it a romantic feel.
Herbert teamed her top with a pair of white bikini bottoms whose thin straps sit super high on her sides, while its front sits lower on her frame. The tiny bottoms help accentuate her ultra fit physique by contrasting her strong lower body and her slender, hard-rock midsection.
View this post on Instagram
The BIGGEST MISTAKE i made when I started my fitness journey was that… . I didn’t have A PLAN … . I just knew that I wanted to get fit and get some abs. . I was doing the motions, eating kinda good (or at least I thought i was????) but I didn’t see much of a change, so I became unmotivated and felt extremely lost???? . NOW I know what i was missing.. a CLEAR GAME PLAN.???? I waisted SO MUCH time just messing around in the gym… & just simply not knowing how important proper nutrition was! . Once i finally began to understand, i got SERIOUS about planning out my workouts, my meals, my GOALS…everything started to shift & i started to see changes and QUICKLY. . If you are trying to get in shape without a structured plan, you are most likely setting yourself up for failure #SadButTrue . Trying to get in shape without an actual plan is kinda like driving in a foreign country without a map ???? …… . Yeah, you’ll always get somewhere… . BUT the place you arrive may or may not have anything to do with the place you actually wanted to go???? . To achieve and maintain your fitness goals, regular exercise, good nutrition, enough sleep etc HAVE TO BECOME a regular part of your lifestyle! #NoShortCutsHereGirls????????♀ . Planing stuff will also get you EXCITED and MOTIVATED at the same time . I personally NEVER go to sleep without having my next day planned out . When i wake up the first thing i do is my mindset tracker (this is also included in my challenge????) to prepare myself for the day . Seriously guys, if you do this you will wake up much more motivated and excited to get up and get to the gym & be productive! . Try this for a week and you will see the difference???? . ????????♀️If you’re feeling overwhelmed with having to learn about nutrition, workouts, and weight-loss im here to help! . I truly UNDERSTAND where you’re coming from because I WAS THERE & felt exactly like that too????????♀ . I created my challenges to help you save yourself from the guess work and get you the results you want . ????SIGN UPS are still open for FitQueen 4.0! . Challenge starts October 14th!! Click the link ☝????in BIO to sign up! @fitqueen_army ???? . ???? by @surraca ???? by @kornikamakeup
Herbert is posing with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further accentuates her toned muscles. She is looking toward the horizon at a point off-camera as she takes her hand to her temple, in a pose that is fierce and powerful. She is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, giving her gaze extra depth, while a light shade of lipstick counterbalances the dark eye makeup.
Since going live, the post — which Herbert shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 33,300 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 570 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the brunette bombshell took to the comments section to point out their awe and share their admiration for her beauty and strength.
“Unreal body oh my,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of firework emoji.
“Totally awesome,” said another fan, adding a few fire emoji after the words.
“So perfect! You are unreal!!” a third fan chimed in, echoing the overall sentiment express by other users.