Hungarian Fitness Queen Anita Herbert Shows Off Insane Abs In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms On The Beach

Anita Herbert has made a name for herself in the fitness world, and those who follow her on Instagram will know why. In addition to being a fitness model, Herbert is also a coach and entrepreneur who has different projects aimed at helping others get in the best shape of their lives.

As busy as she is, the Hungarian bombshell still finds time to keep her Instagram fans updated, often sharing snapshots of her eye-popping physique. That is what she did earlier this week when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering image in which she rocks a bikini that leaves her insanely chiseled abs fully on display, and her followers are in awe.

The photo shows the fitness queen posing on a beach in Miami, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. She is wearing a light blue and white crop top featuring an off-the-shoulder fit with short sleeves. The top has frilly details around the hemline, which gives it a romantic feel.

Herbert teamed her top with a pair of white bikini bottoms whose thin straps sit super high on her sides, while its front sits lower on her frame. The tiny bottoms help accentuate her ultra fit physique by contrasting her strong lower body and her slender, hard-rock midsection.

Herbert is posing with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further accentuates her toned muscles. She is looking toward the horizon at a point off-camera as she takes her hand to her temple, in a pose that is fierce and powerful. She is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, giving her gaze extra depth, while a light shade of lipstick counterbalances the dark eye makeup.

Since going live, the post — which Herbert shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 33,300 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 570 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the brunette bombshell took to the comments section to point out their awe and share their admiration for her beauty and strength.

“Unreal body oh my,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of firework emoji.

“Totally awesome,” said another fan, adding a few fire emoji after the words.

“So perfect! You are unreal!!” a third fan chimed in, echoing the overall sentiment express by other users.