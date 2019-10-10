Ariel Winter Rocks Plunging Top & Tight Jeans In New Snap From ‘Modern Family’ Set

Ariel Winter seems to thrill fans with every thing she wears and every move she makes these days. This week was no different when she posed for a photo alongside her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez while on the set of the popular sitcom.

The behind the scenes photo features the trio, who play family members on the show, snuggling up together for a sweet snap. Ariel looked amazing in the picture, rocking a burgundy t-shirt that tied at the waist. The top boasted a plunging neckline to flaunt the actress’ ample cleavage, as it also showcased her toned arms and tiny waist.

However, Winter didn’t stop there. She also sported a pair of dark washed jeans that clung to her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Ariel wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, shiny strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Ariel added a a full face of makeup while on set, donning defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also wore pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips while she smiled for the photo.

The actress accessorized her look with multiple gold chains around her neck and had her character Alex Dunphy’s signature black rimmed eyeglasses clipped to the front of her shirt.

Fans absolutely loved the snap of the co-stars, which was posted on Nolan’s account for his 1 million followers to enjoy. Ariel later re-posted the photo on her Instagram story.

The original snap earned over 46,000 likes, as fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the group.

“Wishing the best of life to you three,” one of Nolan’s followers wrote.

“Thankful for all the laughs you give me,” one Modern Family fan remarked.

“Y’all are awesome. Thanks for the love,” a third comment read.

“The three of you look fantastic! Great Pic!” another fan said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel has skyrocketed to fame over the past few years, with fans ogle the gorgeous brunette actress. The emergence of more mature photos on her own Instagram account as well as her racy wardrobe choices have only seemed to fuel her admirers appreciation for the star.

Loading...

Recently, Ariel opened up on dropping a few pounds, revealing it was a change in medication that helped her lose some weight.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off,” Ariel stated, per BuzzFeed.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Ariel Winter and her Modern Family co-stars when the show airs Wednesday nights on ABC.