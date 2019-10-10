‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee’s Tiny Tennis Skirt Blows Up & Instagram Gets A Bare Booty Eyeful

Nata Lee knows how to tease Instagram. The “World’s Hottest DJ” drove her fans wild yesterday by exposing her chest in a mesh bra with unbuttoned Daisy Dukes, although today is seeing the Russian outside of her bedroom. In fact, it looks like Nata Lee has been playing tennis. The DJ, model, and social media sensation has delivered a fresh new Instagram update, with this one definitely proving racy.

Nata Lee’s photo today showed her right on the court and definitely dressed for it. The blonde hadn’t been taken in by the camera entirely, but fans weren’t deprived of that jaw-dropping body. Nata Lee was seen crouching down as she tied up her sneaker’s shoelaces, with the star seen dressed head-to-toe in white. The star was looking cute in a white mesh sports bra with a matching tennis skirt, although the tiny mini seemed to have been caught up by the wind. The result was quite the booty eyeful, with no visible underwear making the finish a bare-reared one. Whether or not Nata Lee was rocking a tiny thong wasn’t clarified, but the sexy display was non-negotiable.

Nata Lee’s blonde hair was visible in the snap, with fans also seeing her strong arms, toned legs, plus the golden tan that seems to be a year-round deal for her.

A fun caption from Nata Lee had mentioned the sport – while no balls were visible, there was a racquet on the court – with the star’s photographer also tagged as a thank you. Nata Lee also used an emoji reflecting the photo, with a bit of a wink showing her playful side.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 19,000 likes in just 17 minutes. Given that Nata Lee has under 2 million followers, her ability to rake in the engagement is pretty impressive. Then again, with those super-sexy updates, it isn’t rocket science why Nata Lee’s fans can’t get enough of her.

Nata Lee comes as an international face. The star herself is of Russian origin, although she seems to have left the country, with the majority of Nata Lee’s Instagram updates coming from Paris, France. The blonde is, however, a major globe-trotter, with what seems to be a significant amount of time spent in Thailand. Wherever Nata Lee goes, though, so do her followers.

Nata Lee’s post today brought in comments in various languages: the early responses seemed to see many Russian speakers take to the comments section, although praise for Nata Lee did also come in other tongues.

Fans wishing to see more of Nata Lee should follow her Instagram.