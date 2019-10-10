‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Black Fedora & Smokey Eye Shadow At Recent Photo Shoot

Chelsea Houska is continuing to promote her many businesses on social media.

As those who follow the Teen Mom 2 star on Instagram know, Houska is no stranger to posting photos from various projects and collaborations that she is working on. The mother of three currently has a number of projects under her belt in addition to the hit MTV reality show. Chelsea is also working on a diaper bag line with Itzy Ritzy as well as a sunglasses line with the popular brand Diff Eyewear. She also has been collaborating with retailer Laurie Belles on a plaid line.

Earlier today, the reality star took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photo shoot. In the image, Chelsea poses with four other ladies who are also taking part in the shoot with her. The stunner stands in the back of group for the photo op, looking stunning as she wears her long, red-dyed locks down and curled. On top, Houska wears a chic black cap.

Chelsea completes the stunning look with a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, highlighter, and blush. In the shot, she is surrounded by a few other beautiful women and all of them are smiling for the photo opportunity while one other lady rocks a brown fedora. Since the shot went to her 5.7 million followers a short time ago, it’s earned the reality star plenty of attention with over 10,000 likes and 20-plus comments.

Many of Chelsea’s fans commented on the photo to let her know she looks amazing while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more had no words and simply commented using emoji instead.

“You are ridiculously GORGEOUS!” one Instagrammer wrote.

“Where is your shirt from,” another asked with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“Um where can I find that hat? SOOO cute!” one more chimed in.

Loading...

As fans know, Chelsea mainly uses her social media page to share photos and videos of her business endeavors, but it’s not every day that she shares pictures of her kiddos. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Houska delighted fans with an adorable shot of herself and her youngest daughter, Layne. In the sweet snapshot, Chelsea sat on a chair outside a home while rocking a white sweater and a brown hat. The reality star only showed a hint of her face to the camera as the majority of it was blocked by her cap. In the adorable shot, she cradled her daughter Layne in her arms and gave her a kiss.

That photo racked up over 109,000 likes.