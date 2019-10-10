Sarah Hyland Shares Makeup Free Selfie & Words Of Encouragement On World Mental Health Day

The 'Modern Family' actress wanted to instill hope on World Mental Health Day.

Sarah Hyland honored World Mental Health Day by providing words of encouragement. While fans are used to the Modern Family star’s sharing adorable pictures of her and her fiance, Wells Adams, Sarah’s latest Instagram post was serious and somber.

On Thursday, the actress posted an emotional, makeup free selfie. In the up-close photo, Sarah gazed into the camera with her green eyes shining, indicating she had been crying. Her lips looked slightly swollen and her dark hair was tousled.

In the caption, Sarah stated that no one is truly alone. Many fans appreciated Sarah’s sentiment and expressed gratitude in the comments section.

“Thank you, you beautiful & brave soul. Thank you a million times over,” wrote a follower.

“Girl you will forever be my hero for helping shed a light on chronic illness and mental health,” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

Some of Sarah’s followers, however, insisted that they are isolated and feel hopeless about their situation.

“People saying you are not alone is so frustrating to me. I am alone in this sense because not one gives a d*mn!” asserted an upset follower.

The actress was quick to respond to the comment.

“There is alway someone who gives a d*mn. You just might have no met them yet,” affirmed the Modern Family star.

It goes without saying that the importance of World Mental Health Day isn’t lost on Sarah. Over the years, the 28-year-old has battled depression and suicidal ideation, due to her chronic illness. In a December 2018 interview with Shape magazine, Sarah opened up about her experience with mental illness.

The publication noted that she suffers from kidney dysplasia and has underwent 16 surgeries throughout the years. Her father ended up donating one of his kidneys, after her health took a turn for the worse. However, the transplant did not take and Sarah had to start dialysis in 2017.

When her younger brother, Ian, who was a match, wanted to give her his kidney, Sarah spiraled into a depression.

“For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad,” explained the actress.

Sarah went onto say that her support system has helped her overcome her dark thoughts.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.