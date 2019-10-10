‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bounces In Her Sports Bra While Jogging, And Fans Are Going Insane

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is known for having incredible curves. After all, in addition to being dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” she has also let it be known that her measurements are an impressive 38-25-41 inches.

Now, fans are going absolutely insane thanks to a new video where she goes for a bouncing jog, where her assets are on display like fans have rarely seen before. Unsurprisingly, her Instagram followers are going wild.

The brunette beauty looks quite at home in the black sports bra and yoga pant combo, and has often talked about her dedication to fitness. Her bikini photos then show off the results of her hard work. In this case, it’s a simple jog in the Miami sun.

The video opens with Anastasiya bending down to tie her shoe, giving the camera quite a view of her cleavage. It then clips to Anastasiya running against a canals backdrop. Shot from the front, her assets bounce as she moves, something that will surely send the pulses of her fans racing.

Next comes a view of her from behind, so that her famously perky posterior can be seen. The skintight nature of her yoga pants hug her every curve, and her hourglass figure is all the more prominent due to her exposed midriff.

The video then focuses on a can of Bang Energy, the product with which she is collaborating. A hazy image of Anastasiya runs up from behind the drink, and then she opens the can in a close-up shot of her in the sports bra.

Tired after the exertion, Anastasiya then downs the drink, her head tilted back. The video concludes with the buxom brunette walking towards the water, with her drink in her hand. She poses a few more times with the product, and takes one last sip before the video ends.

Within under half an hour, the upload already earned nearly 34,000 likes and around 650 comments.

“That body! Looking perfect,” gushed one fan, adding the hallelujah hands in addition to the fire, red heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

“Goddess,” added another, also adding red heart and heart-eyes faces.

Loading...

“You are the most beautiful girl,” concluded a third, with the kissing face emoji.

With over 10.1 million followers, it’s little surprise that Bang Energy would want to partner with the Instagram star. She also has contracts with companies such as Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova. The picture below shows her modeling a bikini from the latter.

She also recently stopped hearts by wearing a skintight bodysuit and latex boots, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.