Instagram Cutie Nicole Thorne Gets Soaking Wet In A Nude Bikini While Sunning Herself

Nicole Thorne is solidifying her bikini queen status with her latest Instagram update, which was a thrill for her over 1 million followers to see on Thursday morning.

The Australian model looked stunning as she donned a tiny nude bikini while soaking up some sun in her home country. Nicole appeared soaking wet in the sexy snapshot, as her tan two-piece was drenched from her time in the swimming pool.

The skimpy swimwear left little to the imagination for her fans, as it showcased her abundant cleavage, toned arms, and lean legs. Nicole’s tiny waist and rock-hard abs were also on display in the racy snap.

Nicole’s gorgeous brunette locks were also soaked through as her damp mane was parted to the side and clung to her back and over her shoulder while she posed on an outdoor swing in front of the pool.

Thorne rocked a full face of glamorous makeup for the shot, which consisted of dark eyebrows, long lashes, and a stunning bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a nude lip color, and dark polish on her nails to complete the dazzling cosmetic style.

Of course, Nicole’s fans couldn’t get enough of the bikini pic, which earned the model over 18,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the first 13 hours after it was posted online.

Although Nicole doesn’t yet have the following of some Instagram models like Demi Rose Mawby, she is quickly gaining fans who are flocking to her social media page.

The brunette bombshell loves to post racy photos of herself and likely gets a lot of attention from her male admirers. Previously, Nicole gave her fans some tips about how they can land the girl of their dreams.

“Honestly I think the biggest obstacle males face is listening to everyone else’s advice that have no interest in if the ‘relationship’ works or not. They need to follow their own instincts more. Honest heartfelt actions go a lot further than mimicking someone else’s moves,” Nicole stated in a previous interview, per Maxim Magazine.

“Personally, confidence is a big factor and genuine interest in one person at a time. [The] best way to lose a girls’ interest is talking about ex’s and/or being unreliable. If you say you are going to be somewhere or do something, do it, there are very rarely second chances from this girl,” the model told Acquiring Man.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Nicole Thorne by following the model on her Instagram account.