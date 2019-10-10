Cuban Bombshell Claudia Sampedro Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skintight Dress: ‘Ray Of Sunshine’

Claudia Sampedro is wowing her legion of Instagram fans with her most recent post. On Wednesday, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning photo in which she rocks a skintight dress that helps accentuate her killer curves, particularly her booty.

The photo shows Sampedro — who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan has pointed out — indoors somewhere in Miami, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is wearing a bright yellow dress that features spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a figure-hugging fit that highlights her powerful curves. The dress wraps her lower body tightly, putting her booty front and center.

Sampedro is posing in side profile, which further emphasizes her curvy backside. The short hem of the dress means that Sampedro’s strong thighs are also on full display as she stands with her muscles engaged with one leg in front of the other. According to the tag she included in her caption, the outfit is courtesy of Lotus Couture, a Miami-based brand.

The bombshell — who is also known for her relationship with former NFL defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers, as The Inquisitr has previously written — is wearing her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down, with her straight strands cascading onto her back.

Sampedro is looking over her shoulder at a point beyond the camera with her lips pursed and gaze focused. She is wearing a generous layer of eyeliner and mascara, adding extra depth to her deep brown eyes. She matched her eye makeup with a matte lipstick that counterbalances the smokiness of her liner and mascara. Carefully applied bronzer and highlighter help contour her face, increasing her resemblance to Kim Kardashian even more.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sampedro shared with her 1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 30,700 likes in under a day of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 420 comments to the photo, proving to be quite a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the model.

