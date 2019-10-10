Cameron Mathison’s Cancer-Free, Soap Veteran Shares Fantastic Health Update

All My Children soap veteran Cameron Mathison had some fabulous news to share with his fans this week. Not long ago, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He underwent surgery, and now, he reveals that his doctors say he is cancer-free.

A month ago, The Inquisitr shared the frightening news from the soap star. Mathison’s cancer diagnosis came after he had experienced some gut issues. After running a number of tests, Cameron’s doctors determined that he had renal cell carcinoma, more commonly known as kidney cancer.

Luckily, Mathison’s cancer was found early, before it had spread anywhere else. Days later, Cameron had surgery to remove the cancerous tumor. After the surgery, he shared with his fans that the operation had gone well.

Now, a month later, Mathison has shared another update. Extra talked with Cameron last weekend at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards and got the good news directly from the AMC alum.

The soap veteran and Home and Family host said that at the time of his surgery, he hadn’t expected that he would feel well enough to attend this event. However, he explained, his recovery had been going quite well and he was feeling great.

Mathison detailed that during his surgery, doctors removed the tumor that had been found on his right kidney. While part of the kidney was removed, Cameron was able to keep most of it.

Pathology testing showed that all of the margins around the tumor were clear, leaving the doctors confident they had fully removed the cancer.

“The cancer has not spread… so I am cancer-free,” Mathison shared.

Mathison shared a photo from the event via his Instagram page and both fans and entertainment industry colleagues went crazy over it. Cameron noted that this event was his first night out since his surgery and he added that he was feeling strong.

More than 15,000 people liked Cameron’s post on Instagram and he also received more than 1,000 comments.

“Looking great! Glad you are feeling well, Cam,” wrote Tamara Braun, who currently stars on General Hospital and used to be on All My Children.

“I love you guys!! Such great news about your prognosis my friend!” noted former The Bachelor star Bob Guiney, who also was married to former AMC actress and current General Hospital star Rebecca Budig.

“Beauties. Love you both so much,” detailed Melissa Claire Egan, another GH and AMC alum who is back with Young and Restless these days.

Fans are thrilled to see the All My Children actor looking so great and they are happy to hear that Cameron Mathison’s cancer-free now. Everybody will be watching for additional updates and hope that there’s nothing but more good news on the way.