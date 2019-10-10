Latina Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Flaunts Killer Curves In Nude Bikini In Greece

Bianca Taylor is currently in Greece for work, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t take some time off to check out the country’s incredible sights. For the past several days, the Latina fitness model — who is also an entrepreneur, coach and outspoken vegan activist — has been sharing snippets of how her trip is going, and several of them include her showing off her incredible bikini body.

On Wednesday, the brunette bombshell — who is American of Colombian and Cuban descent, according to one of her Instagram posts — took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself in a bikini as she poses with a gorgeous view of the Aegean Sea in the background.

The shots show the model sitting on a low whitewashed wall that gives away she is in Santorini, though this is confirmed by the geotag she included with her post. Taylor is rocking a nude two-piece bathing suit that consists of a bandeau top with a thick back, which she teamed with a pair of matching bottoms. The bikini features a thong bottom that sits high on her frame, hugging her derriere tightly.

Taylor is sitting with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. A tattoo that reads “Vegan” can be seen on her backside.

In a recent post from a few days ago, Taylor shared with her fans that she was in Athens to speak at the Vegan Life Festival, which holds events across Greece throughout the years.

The model is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that cascade onto her back. She is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with her lips parted and gaze focused. Taylor appears to be wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, but her makeup is otherwise very neutral.

Since going live, the post — which Taylor shared with her 621,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 20,200 likes within about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 320 comments to the photos. Users of the social media app who are fans of the vegan and feminist model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to engage with her caption, in which she asked to pick between the two photos.

