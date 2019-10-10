‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Tight Snakeskin Dress & Fans Are Going Wild

Yanet Garcia is driving her fans wild all over again. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” doesn’t seem to need much to wow Instagram: jogging in Daisy Dukes on the beach seemed to do the trick recently as Yanet spent quality time with her new pup.

Today isn’t seeing Yanet with Mamacita, though. The famous Latina has posted a photo of herself in a stylish and sizzling getup, with the photo also giving a nod to her media career.

Yanet’s photo showed her looking gorgeous and sexy in a skin-tight dress. The clingy number was hugging Yanet’s every curve, although this Mexican comes with plenty of muscle to back it up. Yanet was seen posing in profile as she smiled for the camera, with the lens having taken her sensational frame in full length. The brunette was seen flaunting her super-peachy booty via the tight fabrics, although the pose didn’t seem particularly geared to that famous rear. The short-sleeved dress seemed to be flying the flag for Yanet’s fierce sense of style and fun side, with the latter also appearing via that winning smile. Yanet does seem to rake in the engagement with that grin alone, although photos and videos of the star’s ultra-fit body do tend to prove more popular than posts simply showing her face.

Instagram seems to be going wild. Responses poured in from the moment the update went live, with likes appearing to do the same: over 36,000 were clocked in just 15 minutes.

“Wonderful,” one fan wrote.

“In love,” another said.

“Mamasita” seemed to see one fan thinking that Yanet looked extra spicy today.

Plenty more comments came in telling the star that she had absolutely nailed her update. Then again, there doesn’t seem to be a post from Yanet that’s missed the mark.

Loading...

Yanet’s career now comes pretty high-profile. The star continues her appearances on Mexican television, but there’s more than just being a weather girl for Yanet. The social media sensation status has been reached, with Yanet now boasting an army of Instagram followers awaiting her updates. As to how Yanet earns her cash, it looks like her Instagram career is bringing her an income. Yanet’s super-fit body now sees her a perfect spokesperson for sports-centric brands, with promotional content regularly appearing on Yanet’s account.

For Yanet’s fans, though, it isn’t about those tubs of protein. The star is adored for her charm, smile, and killer body, with her following appearing to grow with each passing week. Fans wishing to see more of Yanet should follow her Instagram.