‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Exposes Cleavage In Unbuttoned Top For Revealing Snap

Maitland Ward is no longer the girl-next-door type that Boy Meets World fans may remember. The actress has been embracing her sexy side in the years since the show ended, and she’s not afraid to show off some serious skin, like in her most recent unbuttoned cleavage-baring Instagram update.

In the photo, Maitland is seen looking gorgeous with her red hair styled in straight strands and her makeup on point. The actress opted for defined brows, long lashes, and black eyeliner in the snap, but also added pink blush to her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a dark pink color to her lips to complete the glam look.

Maitland wore a white button-up top, with the top buttons undone in order to flash her more than ample cleavage and sexy black bra underneath, while accessorizing with a pair of small earrings.

In the caption of the photo, the actress claimed that she was up early and ready to start the day’s business, and revealed that she was hustling in the best interest of her nearly 900,000 followers.

Those followers seemed to love the racy new post — which gained over 9,500 likes and over 200 comments in the first 40 minutes after it was shared online.

“Those eyes…and that cleavage. Can’t make up my mind where to look,” one of Maitland’s followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Wow very sexy and beautiful,” a second comment read.

“You’re always giving us your best and then some,” another adoring fan said.

“You have beautiful eyes,” one Instagram user noticed.

As fans already know, Maitland is best known for playing the role of Rachel McGuire on the classic teen series Boy Meets World. Ward starred alongside Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and Ryder Strong after showing up in the later seasons of the show.

However, her career has taken quite a turn since her TV sitcom days. Since that time, Maitland has worked as a model and become a huge member of the Cosplay community, dressing as an array of different characters inspired from everything from Stranger Things to Scooby Doo. In addition, she likes to pose in bikinis, lingerie, and other skimpy eye-popping outfits in pictures on her account.

Most recently, Maitland has entered the world of adult entertainment, and starred in her first movie titled Drive.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Maitland Ward’s racy photos by following the actress on her Instagram account, which she updates often.