Suzy Cortez Sticks Her Booty In The Air While On Her Knees In Poolside Snap

Suzy Cortez knows how to get the attention of her 2 million followers. Her steamy Instagram updates often reveal why the brunette beauty won the Brazilian title “Miss BumBum” in 2015. On Thursday, she put her famous booty on display while posing on her knees in a seductive post.

In the photo, Suzy was on her knees and elbows with her back arched and her wet derriere sticking up in the air. She wore pink thong bikini bottoms and a white T-shirt. The sides of the bikini were pulled high on Suzy’s hips, emphasizing her slender waist. The shirt fell over one shoulder, giving viewers a nice peek at her chest. But it was her booty that was getting all the attention in this particular snap. With outside sun hitting the skin on her cheeks, her rear end stole the show.

Suzy wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, heavy eye makeup, thick lashes and a pink color on her lips. She wore her long hair straight and tossed over one shoulder. Her long bangs covered most of her face as she gave the camera sultry look.

Suzy’s fans seemed to love the provocative pose. While many fans appeared to be speechless, only leaving behind fire and heart emoji in the comments, some found the words to say what they thought.

“Perfect,” wrote one admirer.

“So hot,” said another.

Suzy, 29, was crowned “Miss BumBum” once more earlier this month. As part of the prize, she took home the equivalent of roughly $12,000.

The stunner has held the title before. The Daily Mail reported that Suzy also won the competition in 2015. The contest takes place in Mexico and women from all over the world vie for the crown. As one might expect, contestants wear G-strings, thongs and revealing lingerie while they flaunt their backsides.

The Daily Mail reported that one stipulation for the competition is that contestants must not have had any surgery to enhance their booties. It seems surgery on other body parts is allowed, but the bottom must be natural.

Suzy is proud of her achievement and likes to flaunt it when she can. She often shares risque snaps that showcase her booty. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she thrilled fans with a shot of herself wearing a white lace-up thong. Over the summer, she shared photos of her body covered in gold paint.

