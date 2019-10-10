Tia Mowry Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body In Skintight Blue Onesie, Fans Are Loving It

Tia Mowry shared some inspiration for moms on her Instagram page on Thursday, and you can tell that it’s really hitting home for some people.

In the photo, the actress is rocking a bright blue onesie as she does a yoga pose that shows off her ability to balance on one leg. But the actress’s core message can be found in the post’s lengthy caption.

“Checking in. #17months post-pregnant. I did it my way and in my time,” she wrote. ” Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me.”

The Family Reunion actress went on to call out the people who said that she was “fat” both while she was pregnant and after she gave birth.

“Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another? I will never understand that,” she added.

Tia went on to encourage women to resist societal pressures that say they should be super-fit almost immediately after having a child.

“After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal,” she continued. “Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all of me…”

As of writing, the photo has attracted more than 160,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

In the comments, many fans thanked Tia for her honesty and encouragement.

“Thank you for this! Your natural beauty is absolutely stunning!” one commenter wrote.

As E! Online reports, Tia Mowry gave birth to her youngest child, a daughter named Cairo, in May of last year. She also has a son named Cree with her husband, actor Cory Hardrict.

She documented a lot of this pregnancy via Instagram and her popular YouTube channel. In one photo from January of last year, she is proudly showing off her baby bump while rocking a funky printed bikini. In the caption, she expressed that she was “embracing” the way her body was changing as she prepared to welcome new life into the world.

Tia and her equally famous twin sister Tamera became famous in the 1990s thanks to their hit sitcom, Sister, Sister. Tamera is now a co-host on popular daytime talk show The Real alongside Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Loni Love.

Like her sister Tia, Tamera is also married. She wed journalist and former baseball player Adam Housely in 2011. They have two children together named Aden and Ariah.