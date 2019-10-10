Texas Hottie Hope Beel Thrills Fans While Exposing Cleavage In See-Through Black Lingerie

Hope Beel ruled Instagram this week when she finally returned for a brand-new update, which was worth the wait. The fitness guru turned heads in some skimpy lingerie that was sure to get the pulses of her 1.2 million followers racing.

Hope is seen looking as stunning as ever in the photograph as she sits in a gray chair wearing nothing but black lace lingerie. The sheer bra and panty set left little to the imagination with its see-through element and flaunted the model’s plentiful cleavage.

The undergarments also showcased Hope’s toned arms, long, lean legs, curvy hips, flat tummy, and impressive abs as she sat with her legs spread. For the image, she gives a sultry stare to the camera.

Hope wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and washed over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which consisted of gorgeous long lashes, defined brows, and thick black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bright light pink color on her lips to complete the sexy look.

The Dallas, Texas, native’s post wowed her loyal fans so much that it received over 54,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments.

Hope’s fans love her not only for her racy photos, but also for her health and fitness advice. On her official website, the model reveals how she got into the right frame of mind to live a healthy lifestyle and credits her husband for helping her get on the right path.

“When I was younger I was always active but growing up in a small town, diet was not important. When I moved to Dallas for college I continued eating the same but stayed active and it caught up with me. Genetically i’m small but small isn’t always good because my digestive system was so off track and I had terrible cystic acne from all of the fast food I was eating. When I met my husband he was a trainer and I began to learn how important nutrition is. Once I changed that and added in weight lifting, everything changed for me,” Hope tells her fans in the “about me” section.

Loading...

In addition, Hope also has another Instagram page which focuses solely on her workouts and health tips for fans to check out.

Meanwhile, fans can see it all by following Hope Beel on social media, where she is very active.