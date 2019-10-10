Bulgarian Bombshell Yanita Yancheva Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie

The fitness model looked smoking in her latest Instagram post.

Fitness model Yanita Yancheva set temperatures rising with her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the Bulgarian bombshell shared a sizzling snap for her 1.5 million followers to enjoy. In the picture, the beauty sat on the edge of a tub in a gorgeous bathroom. She posed with her back arched slightly, pursing her full lips.

The fitness model flaunted her flawless figure in a powder blue lace bra and matching panties. Her washboard abs and killer curves were on full display in the sexy lingerie.

For the photo, Yanita styled her long blond hair in a side part and opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle eyeliner and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Yanita left a message about self-love.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post and proceeded to praise the stunner in the comments section.

“You look beautiful as usual,” gushed an admirer.

“That body! [P]erfection,” said another, adding a string of fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Looks like my ideal girlfriend…” quipped a follower.

“WOW! Jaw dropping sexy! Spectacular in this lingerie goddess,” chimed in a different commenter.

Unfortunately for enamored fans, Yanita is happily married to bodybuilder Tavi Castro. Just last week, the stunner declared her love for her husband. The Instagram post showed the fit couple gazing adoringly into each other’s eyes.

“I didn’t know what real love is… You found parts of me I didn’t know existed! And in you I found a love I no longer believed was real,” wrote Yanita in the caption.

Tavi also shared similar sentiments by uploading a photo of them posing in an infinity pool.

“Since day one [it’s] been a struggle to sleep… Because you have made my reality… better than my dream @yanitayancheva #love #soulmates #teampanda,” read the caption.

The couple also often posts pictures of their 2-year-old daughter named Avia. Avia even has her own Instagram account with 32,000 followers.

Despite being a busy mother of a toddler, Yanita is still dedicated to going to the gym. In an interview with Simply Shredded, the stunner discussed her workout routine. She noted that she exercises during the workweek, but rests on Saturdays and Sundays.

“I train each muscle group separately. I personally do more exercises using free weights, rather than with machines,” explained Yanita.

The fitness model added that she enjoys doing squats and deadlifts to tone up her glutes.

To see more of Yanita, be sure to check out her Instagram account.