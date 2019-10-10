‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Flaunts Perfect Curves In Animal-Print Skirt & Plunging Top

Sports Illustrated babe Robin Holzken treated fans to a glorious view of her flawless figure in her latest Instagram update. After sharing a rather unusual bikini shot that earned her more than 11,200 likes on the popular social media platform, the Dutch bombshell took a walk on the wild side by slipping into a clingy animal-print skirt that perfectly showcased her gorgeous curves. Snapped in front of a convenience store, the stunning supermodel looked smoking hot as she posed next to a large soft drinks cooler, one fully stocked with a variety of beverages. In a bid to show her modeling chops, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition hottie struck a sultry pose, leaning against the cooler in a coquettish posture that had everyone eyeing her jaw-dropping curves.

Photographed in a mid-profile pose, Robin put her curvy backside on display, proudly flaunting her pert derriere as she modeled the tight-fitting skirt — a sexy, cream-colored design by Réalisation Par, one covered in countless black cheetah spots. Advertised as the “Naomi Wild Things” skirt on the brand’s Instagram page, the eye-catching garment was crafted out of a silky fabric that clung to her sculpted hips, draping down her statuesque figure with a slightly flared finish. As it did so, the glossy skirt teased Robin’s chiseled thighs, which were discreetly contoured under the curve-clinging item. The 22-year-old hottie paired the fashionable skirt with a snug black top — a low-cut, strappy piece that beautifully framed her decolletage, while also complementing the black cheetah spots that adorned her skirt. The result was a gorgeous co-ord that played up her hourglass curves, highlighting her impossibly taut waistline.

Robin looked effortlessly chic in the stylish black-and-cream ensemble. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showed off her trim, spectacularly toned physique in the figure-hugging outfit, and managed to look both seductive and elegant as she paraded the bold apparel in front of the camera. To add a bit of spice to her look, she flashed a hint of subtle cleavage in the deep-cut top. Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as the brunette bombshell didn’t seem to be wearing support underneath the clingy item.

The Dutch beauty paired the look with a smoldering attitude. As she looked into the distance with an intense gaze, one that suggested something particularly enticing had caught her attention, Robin parted her lips in a provocative way, giving off an irresistible vibe of nonchalant confidence in the process. Her long locks were swept to the side, cascading over her shoulder in tumbling waves — and adding to the femme fatale air of her pose. Showing her playful side, the known animal lover penned a funny caption for the gripping picture, indicating that what had gotten her so entranced was the sighting of a dog nearby.

As per usual, Robin’s Instagram post reeled in quite a bit of engagement. Shared with fans on Wednesday afternoon, the photo racked up over 9,000 likes overnight, in addition to a little shy of 100 comments. Among the people who commented on Robin’s pic was Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco, who only had nice things to say about her dazzling look.

“How are u so hot,” wrote Josie, with 16 people agreeing.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “Wow wow wow [fire emoji] you are hot,” followed by a heart emoji and a kiss-mark emoji.

“Stunning,” was a third reply, trailed by four fire emoji.

“Tiger grrrr,” quipped a fourth fan.

“Nice style,” remarked a fifth Instagram user, adding a string of yellow and black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the palette of Robin’s outfit.

Fans who want to see more of Robin and her captivating photos can give the model a follow on Instagram.